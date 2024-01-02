Video: Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Special

The full trailer is available now for Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert, premiering in VR on Thursday, January 4th at 5:00pmPT exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley, produced by Range Media Productions, Jack Harlow, and Media.Monks, in partnership with Meta. This will mark Meta’s first combination of an immersive VR concert and documentary special.

Join multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper, actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur Jack Harlow for an exclusive behind-the-curtain look at his record-breaking, sold-out 3rd annual “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.” Watch as he goes on tour in his home state of Kentucky, leading up to the electrifying finale concert in Lexington, for a show like you’ve never seen before!

The VR concert will feature Jack Harlow’s popular hit songs from his “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour,” including “Lovin On Me,” “Denver,” “First Class” and more.

Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert will premiere in VR on Thursday, January 4 at 5:00pmPT exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley as Jack Harlow connects with his fans on a personal level in a whole new way, breaking down geographical barriers with an intimate look into his latest Kentucky tour.

Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert is produced by Range Media Productions, Jack Harlow, and Media.Monks, in partnership with Meta.

Watch the new trailer here:



