Video: Watch a New Video For Hermanos Gutiérrez's 'entrancing, Labyrinthine' Single 'Blood Milk Moon'

Last week, Hermanos Gutiérrez — the Zurich-based duo of brothers Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez — returned with their first new music since 2022's El Bueno Y El Malo, expanding on their western inspired universe with “Blood Milk Moon.”

Today, they release the video for the song, directed by Robert “Roboschobo” Schober (Dan Auerbach, The Killers, Metallica). Bathed in sepia, the brothers wind deliriously through the studio, the city, and beyond.

Spacious and spectral, “Blood Milk Moon” has been praised by WNYC's John Schaefer for "night music that is somehow not dark, but instead suggests a slow dance (maybe a tango) on a moonlit night.” The track has been named to UPROXX's Best New Indie list, with FLOOD saying that the song “takes themes of old Western standards and flips them with a delightful retro-modern twist."

Written several months after the recording of El Bueno Y El Malo, “Blood Milk Moon” was recorded in Mexico City when the brothers reunited with Dan Auerbach - who produced their debut album - for a celebratory studio session. Says Auerbach of the track: "Ever since I met the brothers, we'd talk about going to Mexico City together. We actually made it happen, as a celebration for finishing their album El Bueno y El Malo. It was in CDMX the first night that we had dinner on a rooftop under the blood milk moon and decided that's what we'd record the next day. This video reminds me of the good times we had down there."

The song represents the group's first new music since 2022's El Bueno Y El Malo, their acclaimed and mythic debut for Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound, hailed by the likes of Rolling Stone, Variety, Consequence, Guitar World and NPR Music who named it one of the Top Latin Albums of the Year.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

March 16 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

March 17 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

March 19 - The Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

March 20 - Lincoln Theatre - Raleigh, NC

March 21 - Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

March 22 - Big Ears Festival - Knoxville, TN

March 24 - Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY