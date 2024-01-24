Video: Watch Paris & Kathy Hilton on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Iconic mother-daughter duo Paris and Kathy Hilton make an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Wednesday, January 24.

The “Paris In Love” star gives Jennifer an update on her children Phoenix and London, sharing that her look-alike son loves music and recently started dancing. Paris reveals what Phoenix can expect for his first birthday party celebration at her home which will include a petting zoo, ball pit, and a slide for all – parents included.

The “Trapped In Treatment” podcast host talks about her upcoming music produced by Sia which is all about her legacy, love, and celebrating life.

Then, Kathy Hilton joins and opens up about the moment she met her grandson Phoenix for the first time, emotionally sharing that she and her husband had recently lost their dog and thought Paris was surprising them with a new puppy. Kathy, who is celebrating 44 years of marriage, offers advice for a healthy long-lasting relationship that includes keeping the right influences around and keeping it spicy. Don't miss Paris and Kathy answer a round of rapid-fire questions!

Later in the show, Jennifer welcomes back audience member Althea Vignaud to sing her “Happy Birthday” for her 104th birthday!

The week continues with “America's Got Talent” judge Mel B, and legendary Snoop Dogg. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Kathy Hilton Breaks Down in Tears as She Recalls Meeting Paris' Son Phoenix

Paris Hilton on Her Son's Big 1st Birthday Party & His Love for Music

Jennifer Hudson Sings ‘Happy Birthday' to Fan Turning 104 Years Old

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.