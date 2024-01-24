Video: Watch Paris & Kathy Hilton on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Video: Watch Paris & Kathy Hilton on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Iconic mother-daughter duo Paris and Kathy Hilton make an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Wednesday, January 24. 

The “Paris In Love” star gives Jennifer an update on her children Phoenix and London, sharing that her look-alike son loves music and recently started dancing.  Paris reveals what Phoenix can expect for his first birthday party celebration at her home which will include a petting zoo, ball pit, and a slide for all – parents included.

The “Trapped In Treatment” podcast host talks about her upcoming music produced by Sia which is all about her legacy, love, and celebrating life.

Then, Kathy Hilton joins and opens up about the moment she met her grandson Phoenix for the first time, emotionally sharing that she and her husband had recently lost their dog and thought Paris was surprising them with a new puppy.  Kathy, who is celebrating 44 years of marriage, offers advice for a healthy long-lasting relationship that includes keeping the right influences around and keeping it spicy.  Don't miss Paris and Kathy answer a round of rapid-fire questions!

Later in the show, Jennifer welcomes back audience member Althea Vignaud to sing her “Happy Birthday” for her 104th birthday!       

The week continues with “America's Got Talent” judge Mel B, and legendary Snoop Dogg.  “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Kathy Hilton Breaks Down in Tears as She Recalls Meeting Paris' Son Phoenix

Paris Hilton on Her Son's Big 1st Birthday Party & His Love for Music

Jennifer Hudson Sings ‘Happy Birthday' to Fan Turning 104 Years Old   

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Aline Garza Releases New Single Day One Photo
Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'

For her first foray into the recording studio, she was able to bring along some impressive friends: “Day One” was produced by hitmaker Adam H. (who has worked with artists as diverse as Ray J, Ne-Yo, Elise Estrada, Def Leppard and Loverboy) and mixed by five-time Grammy winner Orlando Calzada (Lady Gaga, One Direction, Beyonce, Destiny's Child).

2
Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album Write It Down Photo
Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'

Ciara Grace arrives with her new project, 'Write It Down.' Check out the latest release from this talented artist. Written by Grace and co-produced alongside 2x GRAMMY Award-winning producer/engineer Glenn Barratt (Melody Gardot, Shirley Ceasar), Write It Down is highlighted by the stunning new single, “Lost Cause,” premiering everywhere Feb. 9.

3
Video: Travis Scott Releases Music Video With Emily Ratajkowski & Anok Yai Photo
Video: Travis Scott Releases Music Video With Emily Ratajkowski & Anok Yai

The 'I KNOW ?' video was co-directed by Travis Scott and celebrated director Dave Meyers, who has collaborated with the hip hop icon on previous acclaimed videos, such as 'SICKO MODE' and 'STOP TRYING TO BE GOD.' It co-stars Emily Ratajkowski in her first music video appearance in a decade, alongside Anok Yai and Travis himself.

4
Micah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs For Toronto And Brampton Shows Photo
Micah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs For Toronto And Brampton Shows

The shows will include songs from his a cappella group The Nylons, along with a few teasers focusing on his upcoming '2nd Great American Songbook” ( Alma / Universal Music Canada),  with tunes by Carole King, Burt Bacharach, Smokey Robinson featuring a top-notch band of Michael Shand on piano, bassist Russ Boswell and Amhed Mitchel on drums.

More Hot Stories For You

Micah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton ShowsMicah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton Shows
Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'
Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'
Video: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok YaiVideo: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
& JULIET
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC