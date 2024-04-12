Video: Watch Music Video for New Sugarhill Ddot Single 'Tweakin'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breakout New York City teenaged rapper Sugarhill Ddot is serveing up a chilling new single and music video for his new single, Tweakin.

Produced by AyyoLucas, EliWTF, and Vogo, the track hinges on a hypnotic soundscape laced with a gripping piano loop and 808 thump. Ddot doles out bold and braggadocios rhymes as he reflects on his trials and tribulations. Backed by jittery hi-hats, it culminates on the tense and disarmingly catchy refrain, “Paranoid ready to die, cause lately I’ve been tweakin.” He exhales, “Pray for me.” Directed by Jalen Scott, the accompanying visual proves both stirring and stunning. Set in an ornate church, he pleads for divine help as emotions overflow. The clip places viewers inside of his head, wading through stress, anxiety, and darkness with punchy bars.

It arrives on the heels of Sugarhill Ddot making his Rolling Loud debut and his single “Outside,” which was the first single from Ddot since the high-intensity "Spinnin’ Pt. 2" with BBG Steppaa. It was preceded by "My Baby," the rambunctious "Shake It," "Make A Mess," and the Miami-inspired “3AM In The Yams.” That track quickly made waves, hitting over one million video views within four days. It's a testament to Ddot meteoric rise to prominence. To kick off his Priority Records debut the young MC dropped the MCVertt (Lil Uzi Vert) produced standout track "Let Ha Go" alongside a striking George Buford (Ice Spice) directed video.

Beginning at age 13, Ddot quickly made waves with his abilities. Through YouTube, his self-released tracks "I Wanna Love You," "Dream," and "The Real Purge" have racked up nearly 20 million combined views — and those conventional metrics only capture a small slice of this phenomenon's first steps to stardom. To date, he has amassed over 50 million streams in the U.S. alone in his budding career.

About Sugarhill Ddot

Sugarhill Ddot represents a key link in the chain that stretches back to “Rapper’s Delight” by reflecting the current sound of New York City—drill music and all its brash, hyperkinetic offshoots—while retaining the spirit of youthful innovation that made rap a phenomenon in the first place. Despite Ddot being in the spotlight for just a short time, breakout hits like “I Wanna Love You,” “Evil Twins” and its sequel, and “Stop Cappin” have confirmed him as an unmissable talent, with a positively infectious energy. Now, on the precipice of national stardom, he’s aiming to bring a mass audience along with him as he discovers the sort of artist he wants to be in real-time. Swagger and self-assuredness course through Ddot’s music, which is a natural extension of his magnetic personality. Ddot was only 13 when he began making music, but didn’t take the pursuit seriously until a couple of years later upon inspiration from his friends. Today he approaches the creative process with an insatiable hunger. While Ddot is proud to represent New York’s next wave of rap superstars, he cites major influences from other cities, including Chicago’s Lil Durk. The love is mutual: Durk joined Drake in co-signing Ddot, even going so far as to have him open up a recent concert. Based on his current trajectory, Ddot will have to develop a long memory for all the unbelievable moments in store.

Photo credit: Esstheory