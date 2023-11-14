Video: Watch Madge and Portugal. The Man's 'Tall Grass' Music Video

Their album BOXJAR will be released on November 17th.

Nov. 14, 2023

Madge is the power-punching, self-produced artist banishing bros and blood suckers. Today, they deliver the “TALL GRASS” self-directed official music video with Portugal. The Man HERE.

The one-person (pronouns they/them), DIY-pop project is Mormon-raised, Brooklyn-based artist, who is somewhat sad and angry, has written for Pussy Riot, Brooke Candy, Yungblud, Travis Barker, Slayyyter etc and has lots of music and collaborations in the pipeline. Their album BOXJAR will be released on November 17th via AntiFragile Music pre-save link HERE.

Madge's background is as complex as you'd allow it to be, but the short of it is that they create future-forward, avant-garde, dark pop and a longer version would be that they're versatile in writing tracks in handsful of different genres, featured in two Super Bowl commercials - one with Post Malone, features with electronic giant Kaskade, and one of the most talked about hyperpop musicians, always unpredictable, always ready to give pop a future.

About “TALL GRASS” they elaborate: "I met Portugal. The Man via friends and immediately began to bug them about a collab. We bounced ideas back and forth for months and collaged together the final product as a Frankenstein of all our virtual exchanges. We have the most insane text trail of messages, lyrics, voice notes, and pics. I feel proud that we made it happen."

Earlier, they released the ballad “SARAGHINA” and explained: “I don't write many ballads - this one was brewing in my mind for a while. The first incarnation was sweeter and lighter. When it finally came to life with Raziel in the studio it became a bit darker and more melancholy. Saraghina is largely a composite character but the main inspiration is an extended relative who passed away when I was a teen. She had an enigmatic, brief, and tortured life. And while I would love to mythologize her story and our relationship, the lived experience remains so deeply mundane. Sometimes this smallness is what feels tragic.”



1
Pattie Gonia, Yo-Yo Ma & Quinn Christopherson Join Forces On Single Photo
Pattie Gonia, Yo-Yo Ma & Quinn Christopherson Join Forces On Single

Pattie Gonia, Yo-Yo Ma & Quinn Christopherson team up for a climate change anthem called 'Won't Give Up'. Drag queen and vocalist Pattie Gonia joins Grammy Award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Indigenous trans musician and Tiny Desk Contest winner Quinn Christopherson, to right that wrong and have released their climate change anthem “Won't Give Up.”

2
Konradsen Announces Sophomore Album Michaels Book On Bears Photo
Konradsen Announces Sophomore Album 'Michael's Book On Bears'

Konradsen announces their sophomore album 'Michael’s Book On Bears' and shares a new single titled 'Out In The Backyard'. The songs are romantic, sentimental, tender, and wry, their smart arrangements sweeping you in like a strong undertow. Their real work, though, is to push you out again, toward a life you have imagined but not yet lived.

3
Proceeds From Willi Carlisles When The Pills Wear Off To Be Donated Photo
Proceeds From Willi Carlisle's 'When The Pills Wear Off' To Be Donated

Proceeds from Willi Carlisle’s new single, 'When The Pills Wear Off,' will be donated to Appalachian recovery non-profit, Hope In The Hills. Devastating and gorgeous, Carlisle's ballad serves as the penultimate tune from his upcoming album Critterland and an example of the songcraft that's garnered fans like Tyler Childers and BJ Barham. 

4
Mannequin Pussy Share New Single Sometimes & Announce 2024 Tour Photo
Mannequin Pussy Share New Single 'Sometimes' & Announce 2024 Tour

Mannequin Pussy share a 2024 North America tour in support of their recently announced upcoming album, I Got Heaven, and release a visualizer for their blistering new single “Sometimes.” Watch the new music video and check out tour dates now!

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
