Video: Watch Killer Mike Perform 'Motherless' For Vevo

The song is off his album MICHAEL.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces Offset as the next artist in their ctrl series with a performance of “Motherless" off his album MICHAEL.

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Killer Mike's performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Atlanta's Killer Mike is a rapper, actor, and outspoken social activist who frequently addresses subjects such as police brutality and systemic racism through his lyrics, speeches, and interviews. Introduced to the world through his association with OutKast, Mike made his solo debut with the Billboard Top Ten-charting Monster in 2003. He formed his own Grind Time Official imprint and released a series of I Pledge Allegiance to the Grind albums and underground mixtapes while building up his résumé as an actor.

His 2012 full-length, R.A.P. Music, was a widely acclaimed breakthrough, and its success led to the formation of Run the Jewels with the album's producer, El-P. Matching politically charged yet wryly humorous lyrics with hard-hitting, experimental production, the duo made a major impact with their raucous live shows and critically praised albums, each of which was more successful than the last, with 2020's RTJ4 hitting the Top Ten of the Billboard 200. 

In 2023, Mike's first solo album in over a decade, MICHAEL, was released, and included features from André 3000, Future, Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, 6LACK, Young Thug, Eryn Allen Kane, Jagged Edge, Mozzy and more.

ABOUT VEVO:

﻿Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, and Vewd.



