Video: Watch Killer Mike Perform 'Motherless' For Vevo

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces Offset as the next artist in their ctrl series with a performance of “Motherless" off his album MICHAEL.

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Killer Mike's performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Atlanta's Killer Mike is a rapper, actor, and outspoken social activist who frequently addresses subjects such as police brutality and systemic racism through his lyrics, speeches, and interviews. Introduced to the world through his association with OutKast, Mike made his solo debut with the Billboard Top Ten-charting Monster in 2003. He formed his own Grind Time Official imprint and released a series of I Pledge Allegiance to the Grind albums and underground mixtapes while building up his résumé as an actor.

His 2012 full-length, R.A.P. Music, was a widely acclaimed breakthrough, and its success led to the formation of Run the Jewels with the album's producer, El-P. Matching politically charged yet wryly humorous lyrics with hard-hitting, experimental production, the duo made a major impact with their raucous live shows and critically praised albums, each of which was more successful than the last, with 2020's RTJ4 hitting the Top Ten of the Billboard 200.

In 2023, Mike's first solo album in over a decade, MICHAEL, was released, and included features from André 3000, Future, Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, 6LACK, Young Thug, Eryn Allen Kane, Jagged Edge, Mozzy and more.

