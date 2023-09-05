Video: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert

Chlöe Bailey performed at the Tiny Desk as part of NPR Music's ongoing concert series. The singer-songwriter filled the room with a stunning vocal performance, performed her latest hits, and celebrated her birthday during the performance.

Bailey performed songs like "Surprise," "Body Do," "I Don't Mind," "Worried," "In Pieces," and "Cheatback."

Bailey recently released her debut album, "In Pieces." Two-years in the making, showcases songs written, arranged, and produced by Chlöe. The album features the previously released "Pray It Away," and the new single, "How Does It Feel" ft. Chris Brown.

Chlöe Bailey is half of the acclaimed musical duo Chlöe x Halle, which was formed with her sister, Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid, The Color Purple). Chlöe Bailey has been seen on screen in grown-ish, Jane, Gospel Hill, and more. She is attached to star in the film adaptation of Girl From the North Country.

Watch the new trailer here:



