Video: Watch Anthony Hamilton & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Superstar' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Grammy Award-winning musician Anthony Hamilton graces “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Tuesday, January 30.

The “Hamilton Cornerstore” founder updates Jennifer on his six sons, including how one of his 13-year-old twins has “perfect pitch.” The singers reminisce about being raised singing in the church and how his hit song “Charlene” is his favorite since it got him “the most groceries.”

Anthony and Jennifer then have a musical moment singing “Superstar” from Anthony's 2021 album “Love Is the New Black” together which he says he wanted to create due to his feelings during the pandemic.

Anthony Hamilton on His Son Having ‘Perfect Pitch' & 20 Years of ‘Charlene'

Anthony Hamilton & Jennifer Hudson Sing ‘Superstar'

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.