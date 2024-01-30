Video: Watch Anthony Hamilton & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Superstar' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Photo 2 Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 3 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Video: Watch Anthony Hamilton & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Superstar' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Grammy Award-winning musician Anthony Hamilton graces “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Tuesday, January 30. 

The “Hamilton Cornerstore” founder updates Jennifer on his six sons, including how one of his 13-year-old twins has “perfect pitch.” The singers reminisce about being raised singing in the church and how his hit song “Charlene” is his favorite since it got him “the most groceries.” 

Anthony and Jennifer then have a musical moment singing “Superstar” from Anthony's 2021 album “Love Is the New Black” together which he says he wanted to create due to his feelings during the pandemic.

The week continues with “The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei, former Los Angeles Laker Derek Fisher, DJ D-Nice, and pop icon Kylie Minogue.  “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Anthony Hamilton on His Son Having ‘Perfect Pitch' & 20 Years of ‘Charlene'  

Anthony Hamilton & Jennifer Hudson Sing ‘Superstar' 

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Elton John and Bernie Taupin to Receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Photo
Elton John and Bernie Taupin to Receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Elton John and Bernie Taupin, one of the great songwriting duos of all time, will be the 2024 recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

2
1nonly Releases New Single Scars Photo
1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'

1NONLY has released a new single titled 'Scars'. With its ambient flourishes and emotional, rapped lyrics, 'Scars' showcases the 19-year-old's wholly original approach to hip-hop. It marks his first release since dropping 'GUTS!,' a menacing collaboration with SXMPRA. Prior to that, 1nonly rolled out 'POPTHATRUNK' and 'TOOLIE BEAM' featuring Pouya.

3
Nickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This Summer Photo
Nickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This Summer

Nickel Creek confirms co-headline tour with Andrew Bird this summer. Newly confirmed stops include Boise's Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, Minneapolis' Surly Brewing, Charlottesville's Ting Pavilion, Asheville's Rabbit Rabbit, Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy and Charleston's Firefly Distillery among many others.

4
Dan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination Photo
Dan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination

The GRAMMY-winning musician, songwriter, and producer Dan Wilson is having a monumental start to the year as he received his first-ever Academy Award nomination last week. Wilson was nominated for best Original Song for co-writing and co-producing Jon Batiste's “It Never Went Away” from his documentary American Symphony.

More Hot Stories For You

1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'
Nickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This SummerNickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This Summer
Dan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYsDan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYs
SZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will AttendSZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will Attend

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HADESTOWN