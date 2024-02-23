Video: Vanessa Amorosi Releases 'Lift Us Up' Music Video From 'Memphis Love'

Award-winning, platinum-selling and highly-acclaimed singer, songwriter and powerhouse vocalist Vanessa Amorosi releases an inspiring official music video to accompany “Lift Us Up” — the focus track to her new full-length studio album, Memphis Love.

Released on November 17, 2023 via Bay Street Records, PopMatters raved: “the new ten-track LP takes listeners on a thrill ride,” adding that Vanessa Amorosi “aims to keep on growing and changing with the times like a human butterfly spreading her colorful wings. This lady knows how to sing the blues — and the many other hues she decides to choose.”

The sentimental “Lift Us Up” music video is composed of behind the scenes in-studio clips of Amorosi and legendary creative co-producer Dave Stewart, paired with performance style clips of the Tennessee Mass Choir live at The Jubilee Church of God in Christ in Memphis, TN.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE yesterday, journalist Tricia Despres noted that, “pop star Vanessa Amorosi has always loved gospel music…it is this passion that can be heard all over ‘Lift Us Up,' the focus track from Amorosi's full-length studio album Memphis Love,” raving, it's a “breathtaking performance.”

Watch the “Lift Us Up” official music video below:

Citing the Tennessee Mass Choir as the centerpiece of the album as a whole — Amorosi shares her thoughts on the track noting, “lyrically it's about lifting us out of the darkness, accepting that things will get better. Walking into a room with a 50-piece choir, my heart was so full. Recording this in Memphis was a dream!”

Signing with icon Dave Stewart's (Eurythmics) Bay Street Records in early 2023 — detailing her excitement in an interview with Billboard — Vanessa then traveled to Memphis, TN to craft Memphis Love in the hallowed walls of Willie Mitchell's Royal Studios where she co-produced the album alongside Stewart. After a successful career as a pop artist selling over two-million records and garnering her sixteen ARIA and APRA nominations, Memphis Love marks the beginning of a new chapter for Amorosi as an R&B/soul artist.

Marking her eighth studio album and first release on Dave Stewart's Bay Street Records, Memphis Love finds Amorosi diving deeper than ever before into her passion for soulful, blues-centric music. The 10-track album is packed with high-energy vocals, punchy brass instrumentation and captivating melodies, all punctuated with riveting gospel textures delivered by the Tennessee Mass Choir. “Singing with a choir like The Tennessee Mass Choir has always been a dream of mine,” shares Amorosi.

“I've stood on stage next to Vanessa Amorosi on several occasions and I'm always immediately taken aback by the intensity and the power of her vocal delivery,” says Dave Stewart. “In getting to know her as a friend and as a true artist, I've found that her vocal capabilities are just the tip of the iceberg. Underneath is an emotional and powerful storm brewing that I think we captured on this album in a way that's a slight shift from other recordings during her amazing career. This record means so much to me and her, and in writing lots of it together we touched on subjects that were so close to home for Vanessa that I knew something was bound to pour out. And here it is at last.”

This far into her stellar career, Vanessa Amorosi remains one of the most exciting singers on the planet. Her songwriting and dynamic vocal range have seen the artist sell over two million records worldwide. She has released seven commercially and critically acclaimed studio albums, received sixteen ARIA and APRA nominations, and stopped the world in its tracks with her performance of ‘Heroes Live Forever' and ‘Absolutely Everybody' at the Sydney Olympics.

“The journey of recording Memphis Love is one I'll never forget,” she adds. “A career highlight for me. Collaboratively producing this with Dave Stewart was a dream; inspiring me to explore boundless vocal possibilities, free from any constraints. While laying down these tracks at Memphis Royal Studios with a smile on my face, the unforgettable experience of entering a room filled with the Tennessee Mass Choir left me in sheer awe. From start to finish, I hope you listen and feel the love, energy and soul of the record.”