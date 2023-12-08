Video: Ultra Naté Delivers Video For Radio Smash 'UNBREAKABLE'

Enigmatic singer, songwriter, DJ and producer Ultra Naté has once again been riding high on the international radio waves with latest single UNBREAKABLE - and today she delivers the truly joyous video the track demands.

The clip sees Ultra celebrate the song's message in the heart of her hometown of Baltimore, and was directed by Katie Simbala from Cap2ure Films after meeting at one of Ultra's legendary Deep Sugar parties, as she explained:

"Music has the ability to strike a chord within us, and help us tap into our emotional and spiritual selves. UNBREAKABLE was always intended to reach that deeper place in our soul, and creating a visual clip to accompany it was so important for me. I wanted the symbolism and narrative of JOY to be conveyed in a way that connected not only to the dance floor, but also in a way that speaks to the trauma we've endured, and healing we all need.

""Clean" and "cinematic" were the only points of reference I had when I stumbled upon a young lady named Katie Simbala at my Deep Sugar party. After chatting for a while, and seeing some of the footage of the documentary style shooting she does, I knew it was a great fit to elevate the look and feel of a video to accompany such an important song."

It's clear from the video that Ultra's spirituality and faith are key inspirations to the overall look and feel. "The video was shot so beautifully," she said, "with very specific iconography of the opulent hat as an art piece itself, the grand church juxtaposed to the storefront church, and the choir also as urban angels, all brought to life here in Baltimore by an amazing crew of talented and dedicated people!

"We are all spiritual beings, and both Katie, her crew, and I, grew up in a spiritual environment. That shared love was what we leaned into to create this piece, and I believe a lot of people will embrace it, and find comfort that they are seen, heard, and affirmed."

Written with the LGBTQIA+ community in mind - but with a theme that is resonating with marginalised groups everywhere - UNBREAKABLE has enjoyed immense radio success. The single has been picked up by national giants like SiriusXM in the States, FUN Radio and Radio FG in France, Italy's Studio Piú, and Hits Radio, GAYDIO, and BBC Radio 2 in the UK.

"I am over the moon with gratitude and amazement for the love and support that has happened for "UNBREAKABLE" at radio!" Ultra beamed. "It was such a surprise, and so organic, after the release of the ULTRA Deluxe album back in September. What made it even more special is the fact that "UNBREAKABLE" was this last nagging moment of needing to write this song/story for the release. I don't know why, but I felt really strongly about it! Once the album came out, there was this amazing collective vibe around the song, and many key radio presenters championed it. It means the world to me that it has connected authentically in that way, that's really all you dream of as a songwriter and artist!"

The support from the BBC in particular has been seismic. The revered broadcaster has aired the track across its full daytime schedule, with multiple plays from stars Rylan, Zoe Ball, Sara Cox, Owain Wyn Evans, Claudia Winkleman, Jeremy Vine, Scott Mills, and Vernon Kay. Ultra was also invited to perform UNBREAKABLE at a very special outside broadcast of BBC Radio 2's flagship Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball, in support of Vernon Kay's ULTRA Ultra Marathon Challenge for BBC's Children In Need 2023.

With the first wave of UNBREAKABLE remixes hitting dance floors and a second package currently topping charts exclusively over on Traxsource, the energy behind Ultra's 2023 shows absolutely no signs of abating - if anything, it's only increasing. With a #1 podcast with Paris Hilton under her belt, the release of ULTRA Deluxe, huge performances at PRIDEs around the world, a packed-to-the-rafters DJ tour diary, and even more new music scheduled for release in the coming weeks and months, Ultra Naté continues to be an absolute tour de force of independent dance music, an artist truly for the books.