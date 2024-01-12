Video: Turnpike Troubadours Make Late-Night Television Debut on KIMMEL

One of America's most beloved bands, Turnpike Troubadours made their late-night television debut last night performing their single, “Mean Old Sun,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Known for their electric live shows, the band will continue to perform through this summer including upcoming headline dates at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center (two nights), Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (two nights), Jacksonville's Daily's Place, Baton Rouge's Raising Cane's River Center Arena, Macon's Macon Amphitheater and Wichita's INTRUST Bank Arena among others.

The band will also perform a special co-headline run with Cody Jinks as well as select stadium shows with Chris Stapleton and Zach Bryan later this year. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The upcoming performances add to a landmark year for the band, who achieved their career-best first week with their acclaimed new album, A Cat in the Rain (Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers, stream/purchase here).

Produced by Shooter Jennings and recorded at Muscle Shoals' Fame Recording Studios and Dave's Room in Los Angeles, the record marks a major return for the band following their self-imposed hiatus in 2019 and landed on several “Best of 2023” lists including Rolling Stone, The AV Club, Brooklyn Vegan, No Depression, Wide Open Country, Whiskey Riff and more.

Pioneers of the Red Dirt music scene, Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their career with more than 1.5 billion streams globally and over 1.28 million equivalent units sold to-date. Originally from Tahlequah, OK, Turnpike Troubadours is Evan Felker (vocals, guitar), Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson (drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion).

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

January 19—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center*

January 20—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center*

February 9—Wallingford, CT—Toyota Oakdale Theatre†

February 10—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway†

March 1—Tempe, AZ—Extra Innings Festival

March 2—San Diego, CA —Petco Park‡

March 7—Tacoma, WA—Tacoma Dome+

March 8—Eugene, OR—Matthew Knight Arena+

March 9—Boise, ID —ExtraMile Arena+

April 5—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Tortuga Festival

April 6—Jacksonville, FL—Daily’s Place^

April 20—Baton Rouge, LA—Raising Cane’s River Center Arena#

April 21—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn Festival

April 26—Wilkesboro, NC—MerleFest

April 27—Macon, GA—Macon Amphitheater~

May 3—Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena**

May 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre††

May 10—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡‡

June 1-2—Lexington, KY—Railbird Music Festival

June 22—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

June 23—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

June 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium++

July 12-14—Whitefish, TN—Under The Big Sky Festival

August 6—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field++

August 7—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field++

August 8—Lewisburg, WV—State Fair of West Virginia

August 10—Oshkosh, WI—Xroads41 2024

August 24—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium++

October 18—Sacramento, CA—GoldenSky Festival 2024

*with special guests Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Charles Wesley Godwin

†co-headline with Cody Jinks

‡with Chris Stapleton

+co-headline with Cody Jinks, with special guest Trampled By Turtles

^with special guests Elle King and Colby Acuff

#co-headline with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with special guest Trampled By Turtles

~with special guests The Red Clay Strays and Brent Cobb

**with special guests Trampled By Turtles and The Red Clay Strays

††with special guests The Red Clay Strays and American Aquarium

‡‡with special guests Wyatt Flores and Sierra Hull

++with Zach Bryan