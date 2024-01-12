Video: Turnpike Troubadours Make Late-Night Television Debut on KIMMEL

The group performed their single, “Mean Old Sun."

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 3 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 4 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE

One of America's most beloved bands, Turnpike Troubadours made their late-night television debut last night performing their single, “Mean Old Sun,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Known for their electric live shows, the band will continue to perform through this summer including upcoming headline dates at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center (two nights), Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (two nights), Jacksonville's Daily's Place, Baton Rouge's Raising Cane's River Center Arena, Macon's Macon Amphitheater and Wichita's INTRUST Bank Arena among others.

The band will also perform a special co-headline run with Cody Jinks as well as select stadium shows with Chris Stapleton and Zach Bryan later this year. See below for complete tour itinerary.   

The upcoming performances add to a landmark year for the band, who achieved their career-best first week with their acclaimed new album, A Cat in the Rain (Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers, stream/purchase here). 

Produced by Shooter Jennings and recorded at Muscle Shoals' Fame Recording Studios and Dave's Room in Los Angeles, the record marks a major return for the band following their self-imposed hiatus in 2019 and landed on several “Best of 2023” lists including Rolling Stone, The AV Club, Brooklyn Vegan, No Depression, Wide Open Country, Whiskey Riff and more. 

Pioneers of the Red Dirt music scene, Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their career with more than 1.5 billion streams globally and over 1.28 million equivalent units sold to-date. Originally from Tahlequah, OK, Turnpike Troubadours is Evan Felker (vocals, guitar), Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson (drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion).

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

January 19—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center*
January 20—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center*
February 9—Wallingford, CT—Toyota Oakdale Theatre†

February 10—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway†

March 1—Tempe, AZ—Extra Innings Festival
March 2—San Diego, CA —Petco Park‡
March 7—Tacoma, WA—Tacoma Dome+

March 8—Eugene, OR—Matthew Knight Arena+

March 9—Boise, ID —ExtraMile Arena+

April 5—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Tortuga Festival
April 6—Jacksonville, FL—Daily’s Place^
April 20—Baton Rouge, LA—Raising Cane’s River Center Arena#
April 21—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn Festival
April 26—Wilkesboro, NC—MerleFest
April 27—Macon, GA—Macon Amphitheater~
May 3—Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena**
May 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre††
May 10—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡‡
June 1-2—Lexington, KY—Railbird Music Festival
June 22—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest
June 23—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest
June 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium++
July 12-14—Whitefish, TN—Under The Big Sky Festival
August 6—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field++
August 7—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field++
August 8—Lewisburg, WV—State Fair of West Virginia
August 10—Oshkosh, WI—Xroads41 2024
August 24—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium++
October 18—Sacramento, CA—GoldenSky Festival 2024

*with special guests Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Charles Wesley Godwin
†co-headline with Cody Jinks
‡with Chris Stapleton

+co-headline with Cody Jinks, with special guest Trampled By Turtles
^with special guests Elle King and Colby Acuff
#co-headline with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with special guest Trampled By Turtles
~with special guests The Red Clay Strays and Brent Cobb
**with special guests Trampled By Turtles and The Red Clay Strays
††with special guests The Red Clay Strays and American Aquarium
‡‡with special guests Wyatt Flores and Sierra Hull
++with Zach Bryan



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
ROYEL OTIS Share New Single Velvet Photo
ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'

Sydney duo Royel Otis, are starting 2024 with a bang with the release of their new song “Velvet.” “Velvet” is the fourth single to feature on PRATTS & PAIN following “Adored”, “Fried Rice” and “Heading For The Door.” The duo chant in unison across “Velvet”, a foot-stomping jangle of chugging guitars and keys that becomes a cathartic release.

2
Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records Photo
Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records

Rising singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi signs to Warner Records. Check out his new single 'Scared to Start' out now. On the anticipated new track, which has received an overwhelmingly positive response on TikTok, bright guitar echoes through a steady tambourine-driven beat. Marcagi's dynamic delivery takes hold on the verses.

3
Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single Photo
Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single

Willi Carlisle's “Higher Lonesome” is the only completely true story from his upcoming album Critterland. While the other nine tracks are certainly based on real people in real places, “Higher Lonesome” is wholly Carlisle living through dark, searching times in the tail end of 2021 and into the new year.

4
Video: IZ Shares New Video for Big Dreams Photo
Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'

The video, directed by Geerten Harmens (A$AP Rocky, Cordae & Lil Wayne, Gunna, Ghetts),  follows a younger version of IZ as a school pupil, highlighting his first moments of putting his dreams into action through music. Penning lyrics to paper, recording in his home studio and showcasing his bars to his friends all lead up to the finale.

More Hot Stories For You

ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'
Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner RecordsRising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records
Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single 'Higher Lonesome'Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single 'Higher Lonesome'
Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES