Video: The National Share 'Laugh Track' Feat. Phoebe Bridgers Video Directed By Bernard Derriman (Bob's Burgers)

The National have released the official video for “Laugh Track” feat. Phoebe Bridgers, the title track off their surprise new album. The video was directed and animated by Bernard Derriman, director of The Bob's Burgers Movie, with 3D animation by Adam Phillips.

The wry, simmering track was born of a drum idea from Justin Vernon (“the tempo felt like something off Dylan's Nashville Skyline,” says the band's Aaron Dessner) and what feels like a classic Matt Berninger-ian lyrical turn.

“Turn on the laugh track / We'll see if it changes the scene,” he sings, a last-ditch attempt at salvation as he and his dance partner sway amid the fast wreckage of what was once assured. “Maybe this is just the funniest version of us that we've ever seen.”

It's the National's third collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers this year. “Her voice is the soft edge of the song,” says Berninger. “It takes some of the snarky, sarcastic bitterness out of it and makes it sweet and gentle.”

The group stunned fans in September with the surprise digital release of Laugh Track, and the album is available on vinyl this Friday, November 17th. Purchase HERE. The 12-song record is a companion to and features material originally started in the same sessions as First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which was released by 4AD in April.

Laugh Track features guest appearances by Phoebe Bridgers and Rosanne Cash, as well as the Bon Iver collaboration “Weird Goodbyes,” which was released as a standalone track in August 2022.

The National are back from a European tour which saw them play to 20,000 fans in London where they were called, "An era-defining band at the peak of their powers,” by The Guardian. They've announced more European and UK dates for June, July and August of 2024. All tickets will be on sale this Friday, November 17th at 10:00AM local time.

The band has just kicked off their final US tour dates for 2023, playing Tulsa, OK tomorrow and giving their final show of the calendar year in Irving, TX outside of Dallas on November 19th. Tickets are on sale now. See tour dates below and visit www.americanmary.com for more information.

“The National's second album of 2023 is a doozy,” The Atlantic said of Laugh Track, while Paste raved, “The National remain as bold as they've ever been — plugging the sounds of a 20-year catalog into a 12-chapter show and calling upon some friends to fill out the party." Esquire called Laugh Track “a sprawling and cathartic record — a return to the intricate, yet anthemic rock 'n' roll that helped The National carve a unique lane for themselves within the crowded indie-rock scene of the early aughts.”

Its predecessor, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Rock and Alternative Album charts, while “Tropic Morning News” spent five weeks atop its Adult Alternative Airplay tally, marking The National's first song to hit that peak since 2017. NME proclaimed it the band's “finest album in a decade,” while the Wall Street Journal called it “a wry, melancholy album full of remarkable focus.”

Formed in New York in 1999, The National has scored five top 10 albums on The Billboard 200, with 2017's Sleep Well Beast earning the Grammy for Best Alternative Album.

The National on tour:

November 16, 2023 – Tulsa, OK — Tulsa Theater %

November 17, 2023 – Austin, TX — Moody Center %

November 18, 2023 – Houston, TX — Lawn at White Oak %

November 19, 2023 – Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %

February 24, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand — Spark Arena

February 25, 2024 – Wellington, New Zealand — Tsb Arena

February 28, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia — Riverstage ~`

March 1, 2024 – Sydney, Australia — Aware Super Theatre ~`

March 2, 2024 – Sydney, Australia — Aware Super Theatre ~`

March 5, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia — Sidney Myer Music Bowl ~`

March 6, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia — Sidney Myer Music Bowl ~`

March 9, 2024 – Perth, Australia — Kings Park & Botanic Garden ~`

June 2, 2024 – Milan, Italy — Carroponte

June 3, 2024 – Rome, Italy — Cavea of the Auditorium Parco della Musica

June 5, 2024 – Paris, France — Zenith de Paris #

June 21, 2024 – Scheeßel, Germany — Hurricane Festival

June 22, 2024 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany — Southside Festival

June 24, 2024 – Zagreb, Croatia — INmusic Festival

June 25, 2024 – Vienna, Austria — Stadthalle ^

June 27, 2024 – Bonn, Germany — Kunst!Rasen ^

June 28, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium — Live Is Live - Middenvijver

July 2, 2024 – Cornwall, UK — Eden Sessions #

July 3, 2024 – Cardiff, UK — Cardiff Castle +

July 4, 2024 – Manchester, UK — Sounds of the City, Castlefield Bowl #

July 5, 2024 – London, UK — Crystal Palace Park #+!

July 11, 2024 – Edinburgh, UK — Edinburgh Castle ^

August 6, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena

Support:

% Hand Habits

~ Very Special Guests Fleet Foxes

` Annie Hamilton

# This Is The Kit

+ Unknown Mortal Orchestra

! Kevin Morby

^ Bess Atwell