Video: Tatyana Returns with 'Femcel Anthem' Video

The tongue-in-cheek video was directed by Vendy Palkovičová.

Aug. 03, 2023

Singer and producer Tatyana fires off a cheeky confession with her new single, “Femcel Anthem.” Produced by Tatyana with assistance from Jared Solomon (Remi Wolf, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jawny) and mixing from Jamie Snell (Ellie Goulding, Mura Masa, Raye), the single comes with a video directed by Vendy Palkovičová. The track follows her 2022 debut LP, Treat Me Right, co-produced by Metronomy’s Joseph Mount.

“Femcel Anthem” perfectly introduces the listener to Tatyana’s world — a heady blend of expansive, delicate and deliberate production influenced by the likes of Róisín Murphy’s Moloko, Tirzah, and The Knife with stealthily observational, tongue-in-cheek lyrics that befit the smile they’re sung through.

The tongue-in-cheek video directed by Vendy Palkovičová, features Tatyana and her extremely agreeable .. boyfriend (body pillow) hanging out in London for the day. Between bouts of tinder swiping, the grainy y2k resolution and fragmented, choppy camerawork emphasize the themes of romantic alienation explored on the track. Speaking on the track, Tatyana says, “For me, femceldom is about a lack of intimacy, and romanticizing that. The desire for true connection that transforms itself into female toxicity.”

Growing up between London and Russia, Tatyana began taking piano lessons from the age of 3. Logically, her next move proved to be a full-ride harp scholarship to Berklee Music College Boston where, bouncing between Boston and New York’s underground electronic and club scenes, she discovered new sides of her sound.

Growing up on strictly classic Russian music — more contemporary stuff was discouraged — it’s no surprise Tatyana perfected her craft to such a degree that she landed a world tour playing harp with Neneh Cherry, as well as dates with Hatchie and Hyd, too. With an already impressive resume, there’s so much more to come from the burgeoning musician, stay tuned for more Tatyana.

Photo Credit: Vendy Palkovičová




