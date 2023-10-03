Video: THE HU Reveal Animated Music Video For 'Sell The World'

Globally lauded Mongolian rock sensation and UNESCO 2023 “Artist of Peace” designees THE HU have shared their first-ever animated music video for the deeply moving, environmentally conscious song “Sell The World.”

It is featured on their sophomore 2022 album RUMBLE OF THUNDER and its deluxe version, released earlier this year via Better Noise Music. The compelling animated video depicts environmental villains taking nature's limited resources for granted and ruining the planet for generations to come.

“The ‘Sell the World' music video is the first-ever animated music video from The HU,” shares THE HU's producer DASHKA. “It's our way of expressing the love we have for our earth. From the name of the song to the content of the video, we use sarcasm and exaggeration to show the unpleasantness of the world. It was easier to use the graphics and 3Ds to create visuals for the exaggerated message that the song has in its lyrics.

Throughout past albums, The HU's songs positively reinforce the message of protecting the earth and keeping nature intact. However, on this video we took a completely different, polar opposite approach to the song's message by reminding listeners of the limited resources of this earth. The female in the video represents the mother earth we are singing about.”

RUMBLE OF THUNDER: DELUXE VERSION is available now via digital download or on cd, cassette and various special edition vinyl offerings at: https://thehu.ffm.to/rumblethunderdeluxe. The extended album includes seven new tracks including four acoustic songs and three newly recorded singles featuring guest musicians including William Duvall (Alice In Chains), Serj Tankian, DL (Bad Wolves) and LP.

In coordination with the “Sell The World” video debut, THE HU have today (October 3) announced the support acts—Finnish nu-metal group Blind Channel and California-based rockers NERV—for their upcoming headlining U.S. “Warrior Souls” West Coast tour.

The “Warrior Souls” tour kicks off on October 9 in San Francisco, CA and wraps October 26 in Phoenix, AZ. Currently, THE HU are on the last leg of their co-headlining “Psycho Thunder” U.S. tour with Asking Alexandria and will appear this weekend at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA. Upcoming dates can be found listed below. For tickets and limited VIP upgrades, please visit: https://www.thehuofficial.com/tour-1.

To date, THE HU have amassed over 329 million combined streams across digital platforms, 290 million video views, two Top 5 Mainstream Rock charting radio singles and a RIAA Gold Certification for 2019's groundbreaking viral single, “Wolf Totem”.

The band have sold-out worldwide headlining tours and appeared at the world's biggest music festivals (Download, Coachella, Lollapalooza) all while receiving critical acclaim from the likes of NPR, GQ, The Guardian, The Independent, Revolver and Billboard, along with garnering a celebrity fanbase including Sir Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg and Wayne ‘The Rock' Johnson.

Founded in 2016 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, THE HU are a modern rock group rooted in the tradition of their homeland. The band's name translates to the Mongolian root word for “human being,” and their unique approach blends traditional Mongolian instruments land throat singing with contemporary sounds, creating a unique sonic profile that they call “Hunnu Rock.” They received the highest state award in Mongolia, the Order of Genghis Khan from the President of Mongolia, Kh. Battulga in 2020, for their achievements.

THE HU have released collaborations with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, William DuVall of Alice In Chains, Serj Tankian, LP and DL of Bad Wolves and their music has been featured on Metallica's Blacklist covers album alongside other high-profile guest artists like Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin, St. Vincent and more. They've also been featured in EA Games' Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its official soundtrack as well as seen on screen in Better Noise Films' horror-thriller The Retaliators and included on The Retaliators Official Motion Picture Soundtrack.

THE HU'S 2023 TOUR DATES

10/3 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium #

10/4 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union #

10/6 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock &

10/7 Las Vegas, NV - The Industrial Sound #

10/8 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

10/9 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield ^

10/12 Bellingham, WA - Bellingham Exit ^

10/14 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House ^

10/15 Bozeman, MT - The ELM ^

10/16 Missoula, MT - The Wilma ^

10/18 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^

10/19 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^

10/20 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ^

10/21 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ^

10/22 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre ^

10/24 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC ^

10/25 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater ^

10/26 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

# “Psycho Thunder” co-headlining tour with Asking Alexandria and special guests Zero 9:36

& Festival Date

^ “The Warrior Souls” headlining tour with Blind Channel and NERV

Photo Credit: GZ Miimaa