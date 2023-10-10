Video: Stephen Wilson Jr. Shares 'Grief Is Only Love' Acoustic Performance Video

Following the release of his critically-acclaimed debut double album søn of dad via Big Loud Records, Indiana-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. has shared a moving acoustic performance video for “Grief Is Only Love.”

Released five years to the day of his father’s death, søn of dad is a 22-song tribute to Stephen Wilson Sr. that has garnered widespread critical acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, CMT, Whiskey Riff, Wide Open Country, Holler, Country Central and many more.

Wilson also just announced a hometown headline show at Nashville’s EXIT/IN on January 19, which has already sold out. See a full list of tour dates below and at stephenwilsonjrmusic.com.

“If you're lucky enough to have lived, you're going to grieve something,” Wilson shares. “It is the most human thing we have and we grieve on a level that is unmatched.”

søn of dad channels all sides of Stephen Wilson Jr. – a scientist with a degree in microbiology and chemistry from Middle Tennessee State University, a boxer trained by his single father who himself was a two-time Indiana State Golden Gloves Champion, a songwriter, and, most importantly, a son.

“Writing and making this album has been very therapeutic for me to learn who I am and what my existence looks like after my father. Because life has to go on,” Wilson says. “I'm living my own life, but it's like his death book ended what life he should have had onto mine and I'm carrying it around like a train car.”

The record’s emotional centerpiece “Father’s Son” – released in June on Father’s Day – was called one of the “Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far” by Rolling Stone, while “patches” led Country Music Pride to laud Wilson as “America’s best living songwriter.” Elsewhere album opener “the devil” was recently featured in the final scene of season 7, episode 4 of the long-running SHOWTIME smash Billions, while fan favorite track “Holler from the Holler” and its impactful official music video continue an impressive run on the international film festival circuit, earning selections and awards across ten independent festivals globally.

This year alone, Wilson has made his Grand Ole Opry, Stagecoach, Ryman and CMA Fest debuts and has shared the stage with The Lone Bellow, Drake White, Larry Fleet, Charley Crockett, 49 Winchester and Joss Stone. Later this month, Wilson will make his Red Rocks debut supporting Midland on October 14, and before the year ends Wilson will join The Lone Bellow for an additional run of shows, including three dates at NYC’s Rockwood Music Hall.

Tour Dates:

10/13: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater @

10/14: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre @

11/3: Scottsdale, AZ - Dreamy Draw Music Festival

11/26: Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap #

11/27: Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap #

11/29: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #

11/30: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #

12/1: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #

12/2: Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair #

12/5: Rochester, NY - The Theater at Innovation Square #

12/6: Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse #

12/8: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s #

12/9: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s #

12/10: Richmond, VA - The National #

1/19: Nashville, TN - EXIT/IN

4/1: Midland: The Last Resort Cruise

@ - with Midland

# - with The Lone Bellow

Photo Credit: Acacia Evans