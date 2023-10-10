Video: Stephen Wilson Jr. Shares 'Grief Is Only Love' Acoustic Performance Video

Wilson also just announced a hometown headline show at Nashville’s EXIT/IN on January 19, which has already sold out.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE With Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Photo 4 Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE

Following the release of his critically-acclaimed debut double album søn of dad via Big Loud Records, Indiana-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. has shared a moving acoustic performance video for “Grief Is Only Love.” 

Released five years to the day of his father’s death, søn of dad is a 22-song tribute to Stephen Wilson Sr. that has garnered widespread critical acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, CMT, Whiskey Riff, Wide Open Country, Holler, Country Central and many more.

Wilson also just announced a hometown headline show at Nashville’s EXIT/IN on January 19, which has already sold out. See a full list of tour dates below and at stephenwilsonjrmusic.com

“If you're lucky enough to have lived, you're going to grieve something,” Wilson shares. “It is the most human thing we have and we grieve on a level that is unmatched.”

søn of dad channels all sides of Stephen Wilson Jr. – a scientist with a degree in microbiology and chemistry from Middle Tennessee State University, a boxer trained by his single father who himself was a two-time Indiana State Golden Gloves Champion, a songwriter, and, most importantly, a son. 

“Writing and making this album has been very therapeutic for me to learn who I am and what my existence looks like after my father. Because life has to go on,” Wilson says. “I'm living my own life, but it's like his death book ended what life he should have had onto mine and I'm carrying it around like a train car.”

The record’s emotional centerpiece “Father’s Son” – released in June on Father’s Day – was called one of the “Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far” by Rolling Stone, while “patches” led Country Music Pride to laud Wilson as “America’s best living songwriter.” Elsewhere album opener “the devil” was recently featured in the final scene of season 7, episode 4 of the long-running SHOWTIME smash Billions, while fan favorite track “Holler from the Holler” and its impactful official music video continue an impressive run on the international film festival circuit, earning selections and awards across ten independent festivals globally.

This year alone, Wilson has made his Grand Ole Opry, Stagecoach, Ryman and CMA Fest debuts and has shared the stage with The Lone Bellow, Drake White, Larry Fleet, Charley Crockett, 49 Winchester and Joss Stone. Later this month, Wilson will make his Red Rocks debut supporting Midland on October 14, and before the year ends Wilson will join The Lone Bellow for an additional run of shows, including three dates at NYC’s Rockwood Music Hall.

Tour Dates:

10/13: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater @
10/14: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre @ 
11/3: Scottsdale, AZ - Dreamy Draw Music Festival
11/26: Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap #
11/27: Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap #
11/29: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #
11/30: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #
12/1: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #
12/2: Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair #
12/5: Rochester, NY - The Theater at Innovation Square #
12/6: Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse #
12/8: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s #
12/9: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s #
12/10: Richmond, VA - The National #
1/19: Nashville, TN - EXIT/IN
4/1: Midland: The Last Resort Cruise

@ - with Midland
# - with The Lone Bellow

Photo Credit: Acacia Evans



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Brandy Clark Releases New Music Video for Dear Insecurity Photo
Video: Brandy Clark Releases New Music Video for 'Dear Insecurity'

The music video for Brandy Clark’s collaboration with Brandi Carlile, is out now. Directed by Trey Fanjoy (Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert), the poignant video follows several characters, including Clark, as they confront and overcome personal struggles and self-doubt. Plus, check out her upcoming tour dates now!

2
JP Saxe Announces New Dates on A Grey Area World Tour Photo
JP Saxe Announces New Dates on 'A Grey Area World Tour'

JP Saxe has announced two new dates on his upcoming “A Grey Area World Tour.” The 50-date worldwide tour kicks off January 27, 2023 in Edmonton, AB, before stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Mexico City, Chicago, Ft Lauderdale, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, London, Dublin and more.

3
Video: Tori Kelly Sings on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW After Health Scare Photo
Video: Tori Kelly Sings on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW After Health Scare

Tori Kelly tells Jennifer Hudson how she’s doing after her “scary” collapse in July, which led to her being hospitalized. The “tori” artist reveals that she’s still being monitored by doctors but is glad she’s getting to share the first of much more new music to come. Watch the videos from the episode now!

4
Lovejoy Premieres New Single Normal People Things Photo
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

The band has confirmed further U.S. tour dates this December. See below for routing. The new shows follow a summer of touring through the UK and North America, including  major festival plays at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight, Reading & Leeds, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Governors Ball, Osheaga and more. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & MoreVideo: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & More
Billy Joel Adds April Show at Madison Square Garden; 10 Shows RemainingBilly Joel Adds April Show at Madison Square Garden; 10 Shows Remaining
Sheryl Crow Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Triple-Grammy-Winning 'Tuesday Night Music Club' With Newly Mastered Vinyl EditionSheryl Crow Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Triple-Grammy-Winning 'Tuesday Night Music Club' With Newly Mastered Vinyl Edition
Video: GUTEBNERG Stars Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play 'Celebrity Hats' on FALLONVideo: GUTEBNERG Stars Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play 'Celebrity Hats' on FALLON

Videos

Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
THE COTTAGE