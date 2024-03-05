Video: Savanna Leigh Releases 'unfamiliar' Visual

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville-based songsmith Savanna Leigh has released an official music video for her single, “unfamiliar."

Speaking on the intimate and tranquil “unfamiliar,” Savanna shares, “I've lived in Nashville for almost 6 years now and it still doesn't feel like home and I think I've come to terms with that a while ago. Florida will always be home, and one day I hope I can have a place there as well as Nashville. Somewhere to go back to, to have a place to recenter. I felt isolated and alone when I wrote this song. It had been a while since I had reached out to my family and friends from Florida which only made it worse.”

Continuing about the music video, Savanna adds, “The day we recorded the video for ‘unfamiliar,' I was actually leaving to head home to Florida for the rest of summer a day or two later, and so singing this song about being homesick and missing Florida was extra special that day. This song really captures how out of place I was feeling in Nashville and just how painful it can be to have your closest friends and support system so far from you.”

Rising pop singer-songwriter Savanna Leigh knows how to pull her audience in and take them inside her mind with ease.

Telling stories is Savanna's superpower, as her fans use her music to express the emotions and feelings they cannot share themselves. With songs that feel like vulnerable confessions, Savanna is able to authentically connect through unapologetic lyricism.

The 23-year-old has known she's been born to make music since a young age. Her profound appreciation for the industry began while growing up in Florida where she was raised within a family of seasoned entertainers that opened her up to everything from production to touring.

Now Nashville-based, Savanna is taking everything she has learned and sharing her wisdom with her audience in a personable way.

The transparency in her music leaves listeners feeling less alone as they navigate their own experiences, relating to the high of falling in love and the loneliness from heartbreak. Her words are carried further with her voice that is both strong and soft even during the most power-packed moments.

Photo Credit: Acacia Evans