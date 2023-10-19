Video: SKINNY LISTER Share 'Unto The Breach' Video

Skinny Lister’s sixth album together is streaming everywhere from midnight on 20 October.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Doc Martens? Check. Flagon? Check. Folk-punk anthems? In spades.

As the official video for “Unto The Breach” shows, SKINNY LISTER are suited, booted, and ready to roll-out their brand new album to the masses tomorrow (20 Oct).

‘Shanty Punk’ by name, ‘Shanty Punk’ by nature, this is arguably the definitive Skinny Lister album. And on the eve of its release the band are delighted to present one of its jubilant highlights a little early… With a chorus lyric borrowed from Shakespeare (via Winston Churchill), “Unto The Breach” is a song about never giving up in the face of adversity. Defiant and uplifting, Dan Heptinstall from the band explains:

“It’s about holding on to belief when all hope seems lost. We all face those moments in life, and this track is like a little pep talk to help you get back up on your feet and carry on. It’s also another stomper built for playing live, and we look forward to adding it to the set list on our upcoming tours.”

Featuring all of the classic calling cards we’ve come to expect from the Skinnies, the video for “Unto The Breach” follows the band as they scale a disused industrial slag heap to emerge battered, bruised, but all conquering, for one of the performances of their lives.

As Dan remembers: “We had a lot of fun filming the video for this one. We tasked ourselves with hauling our instruments up to the top of a dirty old disused slag heap, where we performed a breezy hilltop version of the song… it was a great view when we finally made it up there!”

Very much embodying the brothers-in-arms spirit of ‘Shanty Punk’, Skinny Lister’s sixth album together is streaming everywhere from midnight on 20 October (via Xtra Mile Recordings). Featuring the sweet country two-step of “Mantra” and the full-force folk/punk of “Company Of The Bar”, these singles and its 11-song tracklist tell the story of Skinny Lister through their eyes.

“Shanty Punk is our concept album – and the concept is Skinny Lister.” says Dan. “It felt to us like it was time to touch base and celebrate the essence of the band.”

Attracting early press plaudits ahead of its release, XS Noize praised a record “drenched in Celtic folk punk tangs, Shanty Punk sees Skinny Lister returning to what they excel at – vibrant sing-along shanty music” (4*); whilst Maximum Volume hailed it’s explosive live-feel, stating “I’ve long wished that the band could bottle the sound [of their shows]. With “Shanty Punk,” they’ve come as close as any album has since to doing just that”.

Written and recorded by Skinny Lister, mixed by Patrick Phillips and Daniel Heptinstall, ‘Shanty Punk’ was given its mastering polish at the iconic Abbey Road Studios by Frank Arkwright.

Taking ‘Shanty Punk’ out to the masses this Winter, catch Skinny Lister at these UK & European dates as follows:

SKINNY LISTER - UK TOUR 2023

NOVEMBER
22 LIVERPOOL O2 Academy 2
23 CARLISLE The Brickyard
24 GLASGOW King Tuts
25 BELFAST Voodoo
26 DUBLIN Grand Social
30 NORWICH Arts Centre
DECEMBER
01 HULL Social
02 STOCKTON Ku Club
03 SHEFFIELD Leadmill
08 SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms
09 PLYMOUTH The Depo
10 SWANSEA Sin City
14 BRISTOL The Fleece
15 BRIGHTON Chalk
16 LONDON Lafayette

EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR 2024 - JUST ANNOUNCED

JANUARY
24 - Antwerp, Trix Bar
25 - Haarlem, Het Patronaat
26 - Eindhoven, Effenaar
27 - Cologne, Luxor
28 - Frankfurt, Das Bett
29 - Stuttgart, Im Wizemann
31 - Solothurn, Kofmehl
FEBRUARY
1 - Luzern, Sedel Club
2 - Munich, Ampere
3 - Vienna, Arena
4 - Prague, Kasarny Karlin
6 - Dresden, Beatpol
7 - Berlin, Hole44
8 - Hamburg, Knust
9 - Utrecht, Tivoli De Helling
10 - Paris, Le Boule Noire
Tickets for all shows across the UK and Europe are on sale now HERE.

Photo Credit: Pitlad



