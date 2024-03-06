Video: Rose Hotel Shares 'Not Like That' Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Atlanta-based artist Rose Hotel, aka singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Reynolds, is set to release her label debut, A Pawn Surrender, on June 7 via Strolling Bones Records (Pylon Reenactment Society).

Available for pre-order on vinyl and CD now HERE, A Pawn Surrender sees Reynolds claiming her agency with a 10-song set of nuanced indie-rock songcraft that pulls from a palette of psychedelic shimmer and folk influence via her Southeastern roots.

With a drive to pay homage to the legends of the art form, she uses the trappings of psychedelic rock not as source material, but as ornamentation, as she explores relationships, feminine rage, lust, temptation, blissful ignorance, frightening apathy, delusions, and illusions.

Paste Magazine recently announced the album with lead single "Not Like That," and today Reynolds is sharing an official music video for the new track, directed by Emilia Brock and shot by Pedro Rocha. Watch it HERE.

The video arrives alongside news that Rose Hotel and labelmate Spencer Thomas (of Futurebirds) will embark on a tour throughout the Southeast this June following the album's release. Rose Hotel will also make three appearances at SXSW next week and play six album release shows in Nashville, Athens, Atlanta, DC, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia beginning May 30. Please see below for full tour details.

Reynolds has built a career as a side musician playing keys and guitar and singing for acts like Neighbor Lady, Susto, Faye Webster, and She Returns From War since self-releasing Rose Hotel's I Will Only Come When It's a Yes in 2019. While her full-length debut presented a coming-of-age tale, A Pawn Surrender nourishes the garden of adulthood with a cohesive but genre-spanning approach that Reynolds was empowered to achieve through a chess metaphor:

“I was playing a lot of chess when I wrote this album, so I started to think about these songs as if they were all different pieces on the board representing varying aspects of my songwriting, personality, and experience. Each piece has its own specific purpose and its own strength to utilize, but you can't play the game with only your queen or your knights, or whatever. That became such a comforting idea and ethos to operate within – not just accepting variety but finding its inherent value. I went into the studio without any fear of being all over the board. I wanted to be limitless in letting my influences shine through the music in different ways. The throughline of Rose Hotel is my lyricism and my voice, but musically, I wanted to stretch out."

Like the allegorical chessboard for which the record is named, A Pawn Surrender quilts a patchwork tapestry of region-crossing, decade-spanning influence, and Reynolds is the central visionary tenaciously threading the panels together.

She co-produced the album with Atlanta-based engineers Damon Moon (Standard Electric Recorders) and Graham Tavel (Mirror Mirror Recording) and tapped acclaimed Athens, Georgia producer Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, S.G Goodman, Kristine Leschper) for mixing and additional production. The group of studio musicians she assembled nods to her time spent in DIY scenes throughout the Southeast, collectively known for their work with Margo Price, S.G. Goodman, Caitlin Rose, Orville Peck, Rich Ruth, Neighbor Lady, Night Palace, CDSM, and more.

“I brought Damon and Graham together to form one unified brain with me,” Reynolds explains. “Damon's incredibly curated studio space has a certain crispness that I was after. He knows how to get that clean, beautiful, organic sound. On the other end of the spectrum, Graham comes from a background in Punk and DIY, and brings a really unique analog approach. Together, I think we found a sweet spot between HiFi and LoFi.”

A Pawn Surrender is due out June 7 via Strolling Bones Records and available for pre-order / pre-save now HERE.

Rose Hotel at SXSW:

March 14 — Athens in Austin Official Showcase @ Lambert's (9:40pm)

March 15 — Paste Magazine Day Party @ High Noon (3:20pm)

March 16 — New West Records & Friends @ Sagebrush (6:00pm)

Rose Hotel On Tour:

May 30 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement (Tickets)

May 31 — Athens, GA @ Flicker (Tickets)

June 1 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl (Tickets)

June 6 — Washington, DC @ Byrdland Records In-Store (FREE with RSVP)

June 7 — Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory (Tickets)

June 8 — Philadelphia, PA @ Abyssinia (Tickets) June 14 — Greensboro, NC @ Flat Iron

June 15 — Charlotte, NC @ Visulite

June 20 — Greenville, SC @ Swanson's Warehouse

June 21 — Charleston, SC @ Royal American

June 22 — Savannah, GA @ Over Yonder June 23 — Jacksonville, FL @ House Show

June 27 — Columbus, GA @ Silvan Guitars

June 28 — Tucker, GA @ Moody Motel

June 29 — Chattanooga, TN @ Common House

June 30 — Waverly, AL @ Standard Deluxe

Photo by Logan White