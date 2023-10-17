Video: OXBOW Release 'Gunwale' Video Ahead of North American Tour

oxbow releases "gunwale" video and announces north american tour

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 3 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

With Oxbow launching their North American tour this Friday in Philadelphia, the band has released a video for "Gunwale," the latest cinematic entry into the band's slate of videos from their recently released album, Love's Holiday (Ipecac Recordings).

'Gunwale,' and the gerund form 'gunwaling,' is described as a trick that you use when you've lost your paddles and it sees you standing at the boat's stern, ON the stern, and moving the boat by squatting and then standing," explains Eugene Robinson. "The lyric itself? Nothing to do with that. And yet it does."

Niko Wenner discusses the recording of the track: "I would record my improvised singing to each of my newborn kids going to sleep or when they would wake predawn needing a diaper or a bottle. Listening later, I realized I was at concert pitch, oddly in-tune with the piano there in the dark, often straight from sleep.

A real discovery after a lifetime of singing. This particular melody, which became the song 'Gunwale,' sung to my intently focused baby boy one early morning in 2018, fit a D Major blues. I arranged the melody for a 15-voice, mixed choir and we recorded two layers in the studio. We had used our final bass, drums, and guitar take the only one with an extended improv at the end. ProTools crashed midway in the first vocal take so we had to restart from there; the final choir chord gave me a shiver of pleasure hearing it sun in the studio the first time. One of my favorite moments on Love's Holiday."

The video was directed by Annapaola Martin, who said: "If you listen to it, 'Gunwale' is a sound wave that drags you away. If you look at it, 'Gunwale' is a journey on the surface of the water, on the border between our reality and the world of abyss, where all of our dreams and fears live."

Tour dates:

October 20 Philadelphia, PA PhilaMOCA

October 21 Portland, ME SPACE

October 22 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere

November 5 Seattle, WA Substation

November 6 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

November 7 Portland, OR Star Theatre

November 9 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

November 10 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theatre

November 11 Mesa, AZ Pub Rock

November 12 Austin, TX Mohawk

Love's Holiday is available now with the collection available on various limited-edition vinyl variants, as well as standard vinyl, CD and digital: https://oxbow.lnk.to/love. OXBOW have released a number of videos in support of the recently released album: "The Night The Room Started Burning," "Lovely Murk (ft. Lingua Ignota)," "Dead Ahead," “Icy White & Crystalline,” and “1000 Hours."

OXBOW is Dan Adams (electrical/acoustic bass), Greg Davis (drums/percussion), Eugene S. Robinson (vocals), and Niko Wenner (guitars/pianos). The San Francisco-born band have released eight studio albums since their inception in 1988, with Pitchfork saying the foursome have released “some of the most eccentric heavy music albums ever.”

Photo credit: Phil Sharp



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Winter Aid Announces The Wisp Sings 10th Anniversary Edition Photo
Winter Aid Announces 'The Wisp Sings' 10th Anniversary Edition

Winter Aid Announces 'The Wisp Sings' 10th Anniversary Edition November 10 | Expanded Digital + 10' Vinyl LP. Winter Aid has announced the release of a special 10th Anniversary Edition of their album 'The Wisp Sings' on November 10. The edition will include expanded digital content and a 10' vinyl LP.

2
City Girls to Release Raw New Album on Friday Photo
City Girls to Release 'Raw' New Album on Friday

JT and Yung Miami remain the ultimate alter-ego for city girls and city boys worldwide, putting into their lyrics and music exactly what they think (and what others often wish they said), resulting in more than 15 billion cumulative streams – and ushering in a new wave of real female power - since their 2018 mixtape Period.

3
SIREN & Coppa Team Up For Korsakov Single Subsonic Photo
SIREN & Coppa Team Up For Korsakov Single 'Subsonic'

SIREN unleashes her debut track on Netherlands based drum & bass label Korsakov. This now continues with her collaboration alongside Korsakov stalwart Coppa, who with the help of SIREN delivers ‘Subsonic’, which packs the type of punch which is synonymous with the Korsakov back catalogue.

4
Seventeen Drop Highlight Medley for 11th Mini Album Seventeenth Heaven Photo
Seventeen Drop Highlight Medley for 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven'

Staying true to the festival theme, the highlight medley unfolds with the anticipated track “SOS (Prod. Marshmello)” featuring the DJ’s signature sound fused with surprise elements of rock and Jersey Club. The clip takes a brighter turn as the lead single “God of Music” rolls out, encapsulating the lively, joyous energy of a festival in full swing.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central DAPHNE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL