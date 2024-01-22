Video: Nadine Shah Shares Video For 'Greatest Dancer' From New Album 'Filthy Underneath'

It is taken from Shah's fifth album Filthy Underneath, released on February 23 as the inaugural release on EMI North.
Nadine Shah shares a new video today for the track 'Greatest Dancer.' The song and accompanying clip are inspired by the lockdown Saturday nights that Nadine and her late-mother would spend watching Strictly Come Dancing.
Greatest Dancer follows the lead singles 'Topless Mother' - which went straight onto the BBC 6Music A-List - and 'Twenty Things.' It is taken from Shah's fifth album Filthy Underneath, released on February 23 as the inaugural release on EMI North.
With her UK/European tour supporting Depeche Mode beginning tonight (Jan 22) at London's O2 Arena, Nadine will undertake her own full UK headline tour in April/May with dates including a show at London's Heaven on May 2 as well as Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham. Shah has also today announced a series of special in-store performances to mark the album's release. Full dates and tickets can be found below.
Three years might seem like a prolonged absence to some people, but it's also a period of time in which the apparatus that holds your world in place can be dismantled and reassembled so that you can keep living, keep creating. Filthy Underneath chronicles a period of unprecedented turbulence in Nadine Shah's life. And yet, the experience of listening to it is oddly life-affirming – a parade of ghosts spanning the entirety of Nadine's thirty-seven years, moving with balletic beauty to the music that Nadine and long-time co-writer and producer Ben Hillier have created around them, with renewed emphasis on placing melody and movement front and center.
Jan 22 - London - The O2 Arena Jan 24 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena Birmingham
Jan 27 - London - The O2 Arena Jan 29 - Manchester - AO Arena
Jan 31 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
Feb. 3 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
Feb 6 - Antwerp - Sportpaleis
Feb 8 - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome
Feb 10 - Copenhagen - Royal Arena
Feb 21 - Nottingham @ Rough Trade
Feb 22 - Leeds @ Crash Records
Feb 23 - Glasgow @ Assai Records
Feb 23 - Edinburgh @ Assai Records
Feb 24 - Newcastle @ Reflex
Feb 25 - Bristol @ Rough Trade
Feb 26 - London @ Rough Trade East
April 26 - Newcastle @ Boiler Shop
April 27 - Manchester @ New Century Hall
April 28 - Glasgow @ SWG3 Warehouse
May 1 - Birmingham @ XOYO
May 2 - London @ Heaven SOLD OUT
Tickets and full dates including Depeche Mode support dates are available here.
Photo Credit: Tim Topple
