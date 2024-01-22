Video: Nadine Shah Shares Video For 'Greatest Dancer' From New Album 'Filthy Underneath'

Nadine Shah shares a new video today for the track 'Greatest Dancer.' The song and accompanying clip are inspired by the lockdown Saturday nights that Nadine and her late-mother would spend watching Strictly Come Dancing.

Greatest Dancer follows the lead singles 'Topless Mother' - which went straight onto the BBC 6Music A-List - and 'Twenty Things.' It is taken from Shah's fifth album Filthy Underneath, released on February 23 as the inaugural release on EMI North.

With her UK/European tour supporting Depeche Mode beginning tonight (Jan 22) at London's O2 Arena, Nadine will undertake her own full UK headline tour in April/May with dates including a show at London's Heaven on May 2 as well as Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham. Shah has also today announced a series of special in-store performances to mark the album's release. Full dates and tickets can be found below.

Three years might seem like a prolonged absence to some people, but it's also a period of time in which the apparatus that holds your world in place can be dismantled and reassembled so that you can keep living, keep creating. Filthy Underneath chronicles a period of unprecedented turbulence in Nadine Shah's life. And yet, the experience of listening to it is oddly life-affirming – a parade of ghosts spanning the entirety of Nadine's thirty-seven years, moving with balletic beauty to the music that Nadine and long-time co-writer and producer Ben Hillier have created around them, with renewed emphasis on placing melody and movement front and center.

Tour dates:

Supporting Depeche Mode

Jan 22 - London - The O2 Arena Jan 24 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena Birmingham

Jan 27 - London - The O2 Arena Jan 29 - Manchester - AO Arena

Jan 31 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

Feb. 3 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

Feb 6 - Antwerp - Sportpaleis

Feb 8 - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

Feb 10 - Copenhagen - Royal Arena

In Store tour dates

Feb 21 - Nottingham @ Rough Trade

Feb 22 - Leeds @ Crash Records

Feb 23 - Glasgow @ Assai Records

Feb 23 - Edinburgh @ Assai Records

Feb 24 - Newcastle @ Reflex

Feb 25 - Bristol @ Rough Trade

Feb 26 - London @ Rough Trade East

Headline tour dates

April 26 - Newcastle @ Boiler Shop

April 27 - Manchester @ New Century Hall

April 28 - Glasgow @ SWG3 Warehouse

May 1 - Birmingham @ XOYO

May 2 - London @ Heaven SOLD OUT

Tickets and full dates including Depeche Mode support dates are available here.

Photo Credit: Tim Topple