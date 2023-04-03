Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: NOLAN fka (Nolan the Ninja) Returns With New Music Video 'SCOOP'

The track is taken from his recently released album "don't get TOO excited."

Apr. 03, 2023  

Detroit native NOLAN fka is back with a new music video for SCOOP. The provocative animated visual is taken from his recently released album "don't get TOO excited." Watch the music video for SCOOP.

Although NOLAN fka may appear as a newcomer, the artist formerly known as Nolan the Ninja has had a longstanding career. The Cali-born, Detroit-bred emcee/beatmaker has released numerous projects both independently via his SPORT CAST imprint and through acclaimed Hip-Hop label, Mello Music Group.

In 2019, NOLAN received global recognition from his COLORSxSTUDIOS performance of his breakthrough song Oranges. He has collaborated with some of rap's most creative artists including Chuck Inglish of The Cool Kids, Quelle Chris, Homeboy Sandman, Chris Crack among others. As Nolan the Ninja, he has been held in high regard for his boombap production and skillful lyricism, but now NOLAN fka is taking a new approach showcasing a more soulful downtempo sound.

NOLAN first introduced us to his new musical style with his 2022 single Houndstooth. The track was well received and garnered critical praise from Billboard as well as being included in Swidlife's Top 50 Songs of 2022. NOLAN fka on the new musical direction he took with the album:

"Growing up, I was heavily inspired by east coast hip-hop. So naturally, my early creative work reflected that. But as I continued to evolve as an artist & human-being, my taste also matured. I became more aware of how I wanted to be seen & heard. I'm not just a rapper. I don't only have raps. I enjoy live instrumentation too. I love keyboard sounds & synths. I can make a song that could land on Billboard. Oh, art & design? I can do that too. I want to be a creative director in the future. Point is, I'm layered! So I wanted to challenge myself; try new sounds & different techniques to express my ideas. This is also the very first album not listed under 'Nolan The Ninja' so this is really a new beginning for me & my career."

Tackling common issues such as heartbreak, lust, depression, "don't get TOO excited," is the most relatable album NOLAN has ever made. The making of "don't get TOO excited" occurred during the pandemic.

NOLAN says, "I just remember the early stages of that time & seeing how it affected everyone. No matter race, status or any of that. The world literally stopped, we couldn't go anywhere & livelihoods were abruptly halted including mine with music. That's a great example of not getting excited or too attached to plans because anything can happen!" Inspired by Common's "I Used To Love H.E.R," NOLAN touches on love throughout the album.

He expands, "The sequence of being enamored with something or someone, becoming invested then being left in a state of confusion or sadness because it was taken from you." Fueled by weed, sex, and depression, NOLAN created "don't get TOO excited" during a pivotal time in his life.

"That's the trifecta for taking you out of your element. You can even hear in my delivery that I'm not on the same wavelength as my previous releases," NOLAN explains. He continues "But it's also me refuting those feelings & dealing with my newfound truths. It's ultimately understanding that nothing's forever so don't be surprised when it ends sooner than you'd like. It's just how life is or can be. It is what it is."

On the new album, NOLAN channels inspiration from acts like The Internet, Terrace Martin, Tyler, The Creator, and Overdoz to create a consistent vibe with cool, downtempo grooves mixed in with lo-fi elements. Rather than rapping as much, NOLAN's goal was to construct a soundscape and experience for the listener without having to depend solely on lyrical ability. Every track was an organic creation; freestyling takes, rearranging vocals. For the production, NOLAN enlisted VIBSNDS, who produced half the album, CRSN (producer for J.I.D's "Workin Out"), Brando Heat, and Jaiton.

In addition to being sonically different from anything he's released thus far, "don't get TOO excited" is NOLAN's most vulnerable and relatable project to-date.

Watch the new music video here:

photo by Sidd Finch



Laurie Berkner to Perform in Norwalk, CT at the Wall Street Thetare Photo
Laurie Berkner to Perform in Norwalk, CT at the Wall Street Thetare
At her Norwalk show, Laurie will perform songs from Buzz Buzz like 'Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)' and 'Pig On Her Head,' along with such hits as 'Victor Vito,' 'We Are The Dinosaurs,' 'Rocketship Run,' and 'The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)' and more recent fan favorites like 'Superhero,' 'Waiting for the Elevator,' and 'Chipmunk at the Gas Pump.'
THE DEFIANTS to Release New Album Drive in June Photo
THE DEFIANTS to Release New Album 'Drive' in June
Formed by Paul Laine, Bruno Ravel, and Rob Marcello, who are all current or former members of beloved rockers Danger Danger, The Defiants' latest opus is yet another impeccable slice of melodic hard rock.
Rauw Alejandro Sells Out Two Stadium Shows in Puerto Rico Photo
Rauw Alejandro Sells Out Two Stadium Shows in Puerto Rico
The concert featured a slew of guest stars like Alvarito Díaz, Baby Rasta, Brray, Chencho Corleone, Chris Palace, Deiv, De La Ghetto, Lyanno, Omar Courtz, and YOVNGCHIMI. The biggest surprise came Friday night, when Rosalia joined Rauw on stage to perform “Beso '' and “Vampiros” from their newly-released joint EP RR for the first time.
South London Producer Leaps Presents Single Rewind Ahead of EP Photo
South London Producer Leaps Presents Single 'Rewind' Ahead of EP
Fresh from Goldsmiths popular music course, this multi-talented producer, DJ and artist cut his teeth as a drummer and songwriter working with artists like Rosie Lowe and co-founding electronic R&B outfit NULA, catching the eye of tastemaker audiences all over in the process.

From This Author - Michael Major


Nicole Sanzio Releases Debut Neo-Classical Album 'In Transit'Nicole Sanzio Releases Debut Neo-Classical Album 'In Transit'
April 3, 2023

Composed by Nicole Sanzio, and engineered, mixed, and mastered by Phillip Lewis (Doja Cat), Jill Tengan, Hal Cragin, Jason Mattia, and Joey Baron, Sanzio’s debut EP was recorded at Rusk Sound Studios and features self-written original piano compositions. 
Marvel's SECRET INVASION Series to Premiere on Disney+ in JuneMarvel's SECRET INVASION Series to Premiere on Disney+ in June
April 3, 2023

Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Watch the video trailer now!
Keira Knightley, Kit Harington and More Join MY GRANDPARENTS' WAR Season Two on PBSKeira Knightley, Kit Harington and More Join MY GRANDPARENTS' WAR Season Two on PBS
April 3, 2023

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Keira Knightley (Atonement, Pride and Prejudice), Toby Jones (Captain America) and Emeli Sandé (“Next to Me,” “Our Version of Events”) each host an episode that explores their family’s unique stories.
FOX Orders DOC Medical Drama Based on Italian SeriesFOX Orders DOC Medical Drama Based on Italian Series
April 3, 2023

Based on the globally acclaimed Italian series, Doc -- Nelle tue mani, which was created and is produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle Company, and featured Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò of The White Lotus, FOX’s Doc is a new medical drama centered on Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis.
Video: Brian Dunne Makes National Television Debut On CBS Saturday MorningVideo: Brian Dunne Makes National Television Debut On CBS Saturday Morning
April 3, 2023

Accompanied by Cat Popper (bass), Zoe Brecher (drums), Michael Hesslein (keys) and Ben Talmi (electric guitar), he performed three singles from the record, including “Sometime After This,” “It’s A Miracle” and “Bad Luck.” Watch videos of the performances now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates now!
share