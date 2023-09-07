Video: Mickey Guyton & Kane Brown Steal the Show in 'Nothing Compares To You' Video

Country star Mickey Guyton releases the official video for her new song “Nothing Compares To You” featuring multi-platinum-selling artist Kane Brown. Directed by Alex Alvga, the video shows the camaraderie between the country stars as they play backup singers who finally get their moment to shine.

American Songwriter says the duet, written by Tyler Hubbard, Bebe Rexha, and Jordan Schmidt, is a “smoldering, R&B-tinged country ballad that finds the pair singing about a love that can’t be replaced,” while Billboard names it a ‘Must-Hear New Song.’

“Nothing Compares To You” is the first radio single this year from the 2022 TIME Magazine Breakout Artist of the Year. Mickey released songs “I Still Pray,” “How You Love Someone,” and “Somethin’ Bout You” last year following her breakout, Grammy-nominated debut album Remember Her Name.

She also recently opened for Shania Twain on select dates of the Queen of Me Tour, and has songs out with Maroon 5 (“Middle Ground”) and Lukas Graham (“Home Movies”).

Watch Mickey Guyton & Kane Brown's new music video here:

About Mickey Guyton

Capitol Nashville’s Mickey Guyton “raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place” (NPR). The four-time GRAMMY nominee and 2022 TIME Breakthrough Artist of the Year Guyton released songs “I Still Pray,” “How You Love Someone” and “Somethin’ Bout You” following her critically acclaimed 2021 debut album Remember Her Name.

With Remember Her Name, Mickey made history as the first Black artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Title track “Remember Her Name” also landed Mickey with GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

This follows Mickey’s groundbreaking GRAMMY nomination as the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a nod in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for “Black Like Me” which she performed as part of the 2021 awards ceremony.

“Black Like Me” was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard and Associated Press. She also co-hosted the 56thAcademy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban and she was named CMT’s 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year.

Audiences around the world watched Mickey deliver a powerful message of inclusivity and togetherness with her “awe-inspiring,” “soulful and soaring” national anthem at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

Mickey is also a scout for Apple TV+ global music competition series “My Kind of Country” in search for country music’s next big star.