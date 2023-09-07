Video: Mickey Guyton & Kane Brown Steal the Show in 'Nothing Compares To You' Video

The duet was written by Tyler Hubbard, Bebe Rexha, and Jordan Schmidt.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Country star Mickey Guyton releases the official video for her new song “Nothing Compares To You” featuring multi-platinum-selling artist Kane Brown. Directed by Alex Alvga, the video shows the camaraderie between the country stars as they play backup singers who finally get their moment to shine.

American Songwriter says the duet, written by Tyler Hubbard, Bebe Rexha, and Jordan Schmidt, is a “smoldering, R&B-tinged country ballad that finds the pair singing about a love that can’t be replaced,” while Billboard names it a ‘Must-Hear New Song.’

“Nothing Compares To You” is the first radio single this year from the 2022 TIME Magazine Breakout Artist of the Year. Mickey released songs “I Still Pray,” “How You Love Someone,” and “Somethin’ Bout You” last year following her breakout, Grammy-nominated debut album Remember Her Name.

She also recently opened for Shania Twain on select dates of the Queen of Me Tour, and has songs out with Maroon 5 (“Middle Ground”) and Lukas Graham (“Home Movies”).

Watch Mickey Guyton & Kane Brown's new music video here:

About Mickey Guyton

Capitol Nashville’s Mickey Guyton “raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place” (NPR). The four-time GRAMMY nominee and 2022 TIME Breakthrough Artist of the Year Guyton released songs “I Still Pray,” “How You Love Someone” and “Somethin’ Bout You” following her critically acclaimed 2021 debut album Remember Her Name.

With Remember Her Name, Mickey made history as the first Black artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Title track “Remember Her Name” also landed Mickey with GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

This follows Mickey’s groundbreaking GRAMMY nomination as the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a nod in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for “Black Like Me” which she performed as part of the 2021 awards ceremony.

“Black Like Me” was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard and Associated Press. She also co-hosted the 56thAcademy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban and she was named CMT’s 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year.

Audiences around the world watched Mickey deliver a powerful message of inclusivity and togetherness with her “awe-inspiring,” “soulful and soaring” national anthem at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

Mickey is also a scout for Apple TV+ global music competition series “My Kind of Country” in search for country music’s next big star.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Fefe Dobson to Release EMOTION SICKNESS Album This Month Photo
Fefe Dobson to Release 'EMOTION SICKNESS' Album This Month

Multi platinum recording artist, Fefe Dobson, will release her new album ‘EMOTION SICKNESS’ via 21 Entertainment. The album, which includes the singles “I CAN’T LOVE HIM (AND LOVE YOU TOO)”, “HUNGOVER”, “RECHARGE MY HEART” AND “FCKN IN LOVE”, which charted in the top 40. Pre-save the album now!

2
New Joni Mitchell Song Like Veils Said Lorraine Released Photo
New Joni Mitchell Song 'Like Veils Said Lorraine' Released

Joni Mitchell has unveiled a never-before-heard song “Like Veils Said Lorraine” today from the forthcoming Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975). Mitchell wrote “Like Veils Said Lorraine” and recorded it as a demo in late 1971/early 1972 at A&M Studios in Hollywood, CA. Watch the visualizer video for the song now!

3
Photo: Cher Unveils Christmas Album Cover; Get a First Listen Photo
Photo: Cher Unveils Christmas Album Cover; Get a First Listen

Cher has unveiled the cover of her upcoming Christmas album, which appeared to be titled 'Christmas.' The album will be released later this year. Check out the photo now! Find out everything we know about the album so far here.

4
Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs Photo
Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo is confirmed to perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The performance will happen just days after Rodrigo's new album, 'GUTS,' is released tomorrow, September 8. Earlier this summer, Rodrigo released 'vampire,' the lead single from her sophomore album. The track was followed by 'bad idea right?,' which was released in August.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
CHICAGO