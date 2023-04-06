Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Video: Maisie Peters Unveils 'Lost the Breakup' Music Video

Tickets for Maisie’s 27-date North American headline tour are available now and selling fast.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Rising British pop star Maisie Peters has unveiled the official video for her latest single "Lost The Breakup," streaming now on her official YouTube channel.

Recently shot on the vibrant streets of Tokyo while Maisie was on tour, the Mia Barnes-directed visual is a symbolic night-time journey of getting over a breakup, traversing feelings of fragility, confusion, solitude, and eventual euphoria. Last Friday, Maisie celebrated the new single with a dazzling network television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Announced last week, tickets for Maisie's 27-date North American headline tour are available now and selling fast. Dubbed "The Good Witch Comes to North America," the run kicks off on August 7th at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN, makes stops at iconic venues such as NYC's Radio City Music Hall and LA's Hollywood Palladium, and concludes October 11th at Roadrunner in Boston, MA.

Due to extremely high demand, select venues have been upgraded and multiple shows have already sold out. Maisie is also set to perform at this summer's Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL and will be supporting select dates of Ed Sheeran's Mathematics tour in North America. For tickets and more information on Maisie's upcoming North American tour please visit, www.maisiepeters.co.uk.

In February, Maisie announced her highly anticipated sophomore album, The Good Witch, arriving via Gingerbread Man Records/Elektra on June 16th. Pre-order is available HERE. The Good Witch was introduced with vulnerable single "Body Better," which garnered praise from Rolling Stone, Consequence, Billboard and more.

Written by Maisie, alongside Ines Dunn (Griff, Mimi Webb) and producer Matias Téllez (girl in red, AURORA), "Body Better" brims with more candor and vulnerability than ever before, showcasing the evolution of Maisie's acclaimed diary-style songwriting that's resonated with audiences worldwide.

The Good Witch is the official follow-up to Maisie's acclaimed debut, You Signed Up For This, and in many ways the older, wiser and scorned counterpart. Written in real time during her whirlwind 2022 touring schedule, The Good Witch serves as a time capsule for Maisie, enabling her to chronicle a period of time in which she was searching for balance between career highs and personal lows.

Where You Signed Up For This was an observational, coming-of-age record, The Good Witch finds Maisie at her most introspective and self-reflective, drawing inspiration from the works of Joan Didion, J. M. Barrie, Greek mythology and Western movies; the record explores the complexities of romantic breakups, the preciousness of friendship and true value of self-worth.

Exhibiting a newfound confidence, sharper storytelling and greater artistic ambition, Maisie created The Good Witch across London, Suffolk, Stockholm, Bergen and LA, alongside Oscar GörresM (Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan), Two Inch Punch (Sam Smith, Jessie Ware), Matias Tellez (girl in red), Brad Ellis (Jorja Smith, Little Mix), Joe Rubel (Ed Sheeran, Tom Grennan) and Elvira Anderfjärd (Tove Lo, Katy Perry).

THE GOOD WITCH COMES TO NORTH AMERICA TOUR

*FESTIVAL

^ED SHEERAN TOUR SUPPORT

August 3-6, 2023 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL*

August 7, 2023 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

August 9, 2023 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

August 11, 2023 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

August 13, 2023 - Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

August 14, 2023 - History - Toronto, ON

August 15, 2023 - MTELUS - Montréal, QC

August 24, 2023 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

August 26, 2023 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA, US ^

August 28, 2023 - Showbox - Seattle, WA

August 30, 2023 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

August 31, 2023 - Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

September 2, 2023 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC, Canada ^

September 3, 2023 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

September 5, 2023 - The Complex - Grand Room - Salt Lake City, UT

September 7, 2023 - Ogden Theatre - Englewood, CO

September 9, 2023 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV, US ^

September 10, 2023 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

September 12, 2023 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

September 16, 2023 - Levi's® Stadium - Santa Clara, CA, US ^

September 18, 2023 - The Observatory OC - Santa Ana, CA

September 20, 2023 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

September 21, 2023 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

September 23, 2023 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA, US ^

September 28, 2023 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

September 30, 2023 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

October 3, 2023 - House of Blue Dallas - Dallas, TX

October 4, 2023 - Emo's - Austin, TX

October 5, 2023 - House of Blues - Houston - Houston, TX

October 7, 2023 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

October 9, 2023 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

October 10, 2023 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

October 11, 2023 - Roadrunner- Boston, MA



Kali Uchis Celebrates Five Years of Debut Album Isolation Photo
Kali Uchis Celebrates Five Years of Debut Album 'Isolation'
Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis celebrates five years since the release of her massively acclaimed debut album, Isolation, with a limited-edition blue jay vinyl available for purchase. Additionally, she shares a previously unreleased song from the Isolation era. Listen to the new single and check out upcoming tour dates now!
Lunatic High Releases New Single Paralyzed Photo
Lunatic High Releases New Single 'Paralyzed'
Lunatic High has released “Paralyzed,” an explosive new single about climbing out of the abyss of a dark situation. Told from the perspective of a tenacious woman fighting to free herself from a degrading and abusive relationship, the intensely-atmospheric track is built on the narrator’s character arc of endurance.
Ashnikko Unleashes Epic Title Track WEEDKILLER Before Coachella Photo
Ashnikko Unleashes Epic Title Track 'WEEDKILLER' Before Coachella
On the new single, Ashnikko delves deeper into the dystopian fantasy concept behind her forthcoming debut album, which she thoughtfully crafted alongside longtime collaborators Slinger and Oscar Scheller [Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Rina Sawayama] as a poetic commentary on environmental disaster and the rapid evolution of technology.
5 Seconds of Summer Announce Live Album & World Tour Dates Photo
5 Seconds of Summer Announce Live Album & World Tour Dates
Multi-platinum-selling pop-rock band, 5 Seconds of Summer, will release their live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall digitally. The tracks are taken from the band’s 2022 one-of-a-kind performance “The Feeling of Falling Upwards” at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall in London.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share