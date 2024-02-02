Video: Lorena Leigh Drops Majestic Music Video For 'Whales'

Video: Lorena Leigh Drops Majestic Music Video For 'Whales'

Multifaceted artist Lorena Leigh has released the music video for her song, “Whales.” The video submerges listeners into the sea as the beats mimic the crashing of the waves, and the whimsical vocal tracks envelop anything dropped in.

This siren-calling visual has an upbeat dance track juxtaposed with deep contemplation of what it means to be alive, enlightening listeners to feel invigorated, and at the same time at peace. The video, which was directed and edited by Leigh, is now available to watch on YouTube. 

“The first verse lyrics were inspired by the story of a surfer and lifeguard who saved lives in Rockaway Beach, Queens during Hurricane Sandy and then subsequently passed away a few months later while surfing,” says Lorena Leigh about the track.

She wanted to pay tribute to the surfer and encapsulate the feelings that all humans must face, accepting death and change. This positive approach to passing on is reflected in prominent dance elements in the video, and the beats mimic the pounding of waves on the shore, while her eccentric melodic voice carries the reader into a state of reflection. The fusion of the track mimics the duality of life and death themes throughout the songs and in a more macrocosmic way – the uncertainty of life at large.

Since Lorena Leigh moved back to Fort Worth, Texas she had limited access to the beach and made the video with just a “projector, incredible underwater images provided by Kelsey Williamson, a small team of local passionate filmmakers, and her will to dance.” Even though her environment was not suited for the grandiose production, her soul connects with the audience while watching her free-form moves, and aesthetically pleasing visuals across the screen. 

Lorena Leigh's musical voyage began early, with her debut single "I'm Thirsty And Want Something To Drink," gaining widespread recognition within her childhood kitchen. Influenced by a variety of artists, such as The Chicks and Trisha Yearwood, her musical palette expanded into a diverse range of genres. In her twenties, armed with a ukulele, she relocated to NYC to immerse herself in its gritty ambiance.

Blending these life experiences, she coined her unique genre, "Cowgirl Mermaid Music," characterized by storytelling lyrics, catchy hooks, and electric-pop-ukulele melodies. Leigh's artistry has garnered attention in outlets like Wonderland Magazine, Amplify 817, Music Connection Magazine, Fort Worth Weekly, Dallas' KXT 91.7, and New Scene Magazine, marking her as a trailblazer in the realm of musical innovation. In 2022, she opened for notable artists Stevie Nicks, Little Big Town, and Kris Lager Band. 

As death is inevitable, Lorena Leigh's "Whales" is a navigating light in dark times to grapple with the stigma around dying and uncertainty. She embodies the overwhelming ominous powers of the ocean and its natural rhythms through this alluring track. The video encourages not only Lorena Leigh to dance freely, but also viewers to find this freedom untamed like whales swimming. "Whales" is available on all major streaming platforms, and the video is available to watch on YouTube. For more information about Lorena Leigh and her music, please visit LorenaLeigh.com.



