Video: Lauv Releases New Music Video for 'Love U Like That'

Multi-Platinum and chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv releases the stunning new music video for new single “Love U Like That,” out everywhere via Virgin Music Label and Artist Services.

Co-directed by Lauv and Gian Rivera, the transformative video showcases a brand-new side to the artist as well as a journey of self-exploration and freedom. The visual opens with a captivating shot of Lauv surrounded by numerous TVs and cameras, while being weighed down by chains.

Throughout the video, viewers are exposed to numerous distinct shots of Lauv, allowing them to see the different yet complementary sides of Lauv they haven’t seen before. As the story progresses, Lauv finds himself breaking out of the chains and seemingly unleashing himself from judgment as he wholeheartedly embraces all facets of himself.

Of the video Lauv shares, “This video is about freedom of expression and what it means to authentically be you. It's about not being afraid to find the most authentic, truest version of yourself, even though it's a lifelong, evolving, process. I loved co-directing my first video and I hope it makes people feel like they don’t have to settle for staying the person societal norms or their previous life experiences have told them they need to be and instead, open themselves up to new ways of expressing themselves."

Last August, Lauv released his sophomore album, All 4 Nothing, to high acclaim. Singles “Kids Are Born Stars,” “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love),” and “26” received praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, UPROXX, MTV, and V Magazine with Billboard calling him “one of pop’s premier songwriters.”

The album was supported by a 27-date headline North American tour, including New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. Amassing over 11 billion streams and earning over 18 million monthly Spotify listeners, Lauv has solidified himself as a true force in the pop landscape.

The remainder of 2023 sees Lauv performing both headline and festival sets across the globe, including Summer Sonic in Japan and Loveloud Festival in Salt Lake City, UT. To purchase tickets, please visit here. Stay tuned for more from Lauv.

Lauv Tour Dates

August 19 - Osaka, Japan - Summer Sonic Festival

August 20 - Tokyo, Japan - Summer Sonic Festival

August 22 - Hong Kong - Hall 10, AsiaWorld-Expo

August 23 - Hong Kong - Hall 10, AsiaWorld-Expo

August 26 - Bangkok, Thailand - Ballroom Hall 1-4, QSNCC

August 29 - Seoul, South Korea - KSPO Dome

August 31 - Taipei - Nangang International Exhibition Center, Hall 1

September 3 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Soundrenaline Festival

September 5 - Singapore, China - Singapore Indoor Stadium

September 7 - Kaohsiung - KS Arena

September 9 - Cebu City, Philippines - Waterfront Hotel

September 11 - Manila, Philippines - SM Mall of Asia Arena

October 3 - Amsterdam, North Holland - AFAS Live

October 4 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

October 6 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

October 7 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

October 9 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

October 10 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

October 12 - London, United Kingdom - Eventim Apollo

October 18 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theatre

October 19 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theatre

October 21 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

October 22 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

October 23 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Theatre

October 24 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Theatre

October 26 - Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall

November 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Loveloud Music Festival

November 15 - Monterrey, Mexico - Showcenter Complex

November 18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital Music Festival

About Lauv

For as much as he’s known for intriguing and inventive soundscapes, multi-Platinum chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv asserts himself as a storyteller, first and foremost. His stories continue to enchant audiences everywhere by converting the magic around him into generational anthems.

Starting his artist career in 2015, Lauv introduced himself with viral sensation “The Other,” he landed a global smash in the form of “I Like Me Better.” It tallied over 2 billion streams, while reaching Top 10 chart positioning at Top 40 radio and Top 5 chart positioning at Hot AC radio in the US, went sextuple-Platinum in the US and Platinum in twelve other countries.

He served up Gold-selling 2018 playlist I Met You When I Was 18 and Gold-selling 2020 debut album ~how i’m feeling~ along with a procession of hits, including the Platinum hit “I’m So Tired” with Troye Sivan as well as Gold-certified singles “There’s No Way” [feat. Julia Michaels] and “f, I’m Lonely” [feat. Anne-Marie].”

In between selling out headline tours and supporting Ed Sheeran in stadiums, he has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. Lauv’s second full-length album, All 4 Nothing, released in August 2022 and features singles “26’, “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love),” “Kids Are Born Stars,” and “Stranger.”