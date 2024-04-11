Video: Laufey Drops Music Video for 'Goddess' Directed by Celine Song

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, GRAMMY®-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey released the music video for her single, Goddess.

The music video is directed by filmmaker Celine Song, who was nominated for Best Original Screenplay for 2023 film Past Lives.

In a statement, Laufey said “it was so special to work with Celine on the 'Goddess' short film. She has such a clear vision with her work, which became immediately evident to me while watching Past Lives, and her ideas around 'Goddess' harmonized perfectly with the narrative of the song

Also appearing in the video is William Gao, best known for his role as Tao Xu in the Netflix series Heartstopper.

The single and video come ahead of the release of Bewitched: The Goddess Edition, due for release April 26. An expanded edition of her critically acclaimed 2023 album Betwitched, it will feature four brand-new original songs.

Of the single, Laufey notes, “Goddess is my most honest song yet. I wrote it alone at my piano after feeling like someone had fallen in love with the version of me they’d seen on stage, just to find that I wasn’t what they projected once I was off stage. They deemed me to no longer be a shiny thing when the glamor wore off, reduced to skin and bone.”

The Goddess Edition will also be available on vinyl, cassette, and CD.

Laufey is currently in the midst of the European leg of her sold-out “Bewitched: The Goddess Tour.” The entirely sold out North American dates kicked off in April and will make multiple stops at notable venues such as Masonic Theatre in San Francisco, The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Radio City Music Hall in New York City, The Anthem in Washington DC, as well as an anticipated performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with the LA Philharmonic.

About Laufey

Los Angeles-based Laufey (pronounced lāy-vāy) was raised between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. with annual visits to Beijing. In 2020, while still a student at Berklee College of Music, Laufey released her debut single “Street by Street,” which went on to top the Icelandic radio charts. In 2022, she released her debut full-length, Everything I Know About Love, which reached #1 on Billboard’s Alternative New Artist Album chart, featuring the popular track “Valentine” that peaked at #1 on the Spotify Jazz Chart. Today, she has over 1.7 billion streams across all platforms and is the biggest streaming artist from Iceland in the world

Photo Credit: Gemma Warren