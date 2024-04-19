Video: LOVECOLOR (Vanessa Silberman & Ryan Carnes) Release 'Crazy Love' Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LOVECOLOR is the musical project of Ryan Carnes (Desperate Housewives, Cupid for Christmas, Doctor Who) and singer, songwriter and producer Vanessa Silberman. The band is excited to share the official video for their single "Crazy Love." The video which was directed by Jamie Wollrab is now available and the track is on all digital platforms for any playlists shares. The track is the B-Side on a digital and limited edition red and white colored cassette single which will can be ordered now at Bandcamp.

On the song, the band's Vanessa Silberman says, "We were fortunate to have a fantastic team behind us (Jamie Wollrab, Ciara Hanna, Brielle Friedman, Garrett Gaston, TJ Moore),to make this come to life. We had an incredible location and thought that it had a kind of nostalgic vibe that hinted at Old Hollywood and music videos of past decades, so we leaned into that. We didn't want to take ourselves too seriously -- and our previous videos were a bit darker -- so we wanted to do something lighter and more whimsical and even bring in some humor. " -



Ryan Carnes adds, "Ciara Hanna was the perfect foil. She did an incredible job bringing sex, mischief, and fun. We couldn't have been happier with what she added. We were inspired by the tone and visuals of many videos from the 80s and 90s, and Ciara captured that essence perfectly. We also wanted to offer a little wink to the pulling back of the curtain that so many music videos from those eras featured so indulgently. Our director, Jamie Wollrab, is a very inspired, uniquely creative guy, who brings a very special imagination to his work. He was the magician who took everything that we threw in the pot and made it into a tasty soup.



Vanessa Silberman and Ryan Carnes are a musical force of sultry alt-pop, dark synth, dance, and rock sounds centered around exploring the many aspects of love. The pair officially teamed up in 2019 and launched LOVECOLOR in November 2022. Both have a long list of credits and together create undeniably catchy songs and deliver energetic powerful live shows, drawing comparisons to the rawness of Sinead O’Connor, the pop appeal of The 1975 and Chvrches, to the vocal qualities of Lana Del Ray, and confidence of St. Vincent.



A Diamond Heart Production, the record label run by Vanessa Silberman was named one of "11 LGBTQIA+ and Women-Owned Labels That Are Changing The Music Industry" by Alternative Press . Prior to 2020, Vanessa was widely known through the DIY touring community for playing and booking over 800 shows (2015-2020) across the U.S. - as well as in the UK and Europe - in support of two EP’s and numerous singles. Audiofemme named the touring singer and guitarist one of the hardest working bands of 2019, 2018 as well as 2017 (as she managed to play over 200 shows that year alone). In the studio, Silberman has engineered for Tony Visconti, Kimbra, Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) and worked as the in-house assistant engineer at Studio 606 (the Foo Fighters Studio). She’s also assisted for the likes of the Foo Fighters, The Kills, Joan Jett, Blues Traveler, and James Williamson (Iggy Pop and the Stooges) in Los Angeles, CA. Additionally through her work at A Diamond Heart Production, she helped put out over 85 releases since 2014.



Ryan Carnes has amassed numerous credits over the years, including roles in the smash hit ABC series “Desperate Housewives,” Clint Eastwood’s LETTERS FROM IWO JIMA, as well as the superhero title character in "The Phantom.” Carnes also starred as the lead in LA BODA DE VALENTINA (Valentina’s Wedding), one of the top 10-grossing movies in Mexican cinema history. Recently, he starred in the Hulu Holiday film CUPID FOR CHRISTMAS, currently streaming on the platform and was featured in People Magazine as one of the best Christmas movies to stream on Hulu in 2022.

LOVECOLOR has also announced a show on May 3 in New York City at Drom with Johnny Manchild & The Poor Bastards and Holdfast. Tickets for the show are available HERE.

Photo Credit: Zachariah Schmidt