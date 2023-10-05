Video: Japanese Breakfast Performed 'Kokomo, IN' On COLBERT Last Night Before Playing Radio City Music Hall Tonight

The band is also set to play their last show of the year at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA on Halloween.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Last night, Japanese Breakfast performed “Kokomo, IN” from their GRAMMY-nominated 2021 album, Jubilee, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. 

The performance comes on the heels of two sold out dates at Los Angeles' famed Walt Disney Concert Hall and ahead of the band's sold out show at Radio City Music Hall tonight, and Michelle Zauner's appearance at The New Yorker Festival on Saturday.

The band is also set to play their last show of the year at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA on Halloween.

TOUR DATES:

Oct 5 - Radio City Music Hall @ New York, NY ~ - SOLD OUT

Oct 7 - Webster Hall @ New York, NY * - SOLD OUT

Oct 31 - The Fillmore @ Philadelphia, PA ^ - SOLD OUT

~ w/ Ichiko Aoba

* The New Yorker Festival w/ Hua Hsu

^ w/ Crooks & Nannies

Japanese Breakfast's third album Jubilee was released by Dead Oceans in June 2021 and quickly became one of the most praised albums of the year, landing her 2 GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Alternative, as well as placement on Best Of 2021 lists from Rolling Stone, People Magazine, Pitchfork, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, NPR, Wallstreet Journal, The Ringer, SPIN, Esquire, Vulture, The AV Club, Paste, Cosmopolitan, UPROXX, Consequence of Sound, Slant and Hypebeast, amongst others.

The was also album was voted the #1 album of the year on NPR's Listeners' Poll, #1 on UPROXX's Critics' Poll, and its lead single “Be Sweet” was voted the #1 song of the year on Pitchfork's Readers' Poll. Zauner's promotion of the album included Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Daily Show, Ellen, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS This Morning, CNN's Amanpour, PBS News Hour, The Today Show, Good Morning America and more.

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Miya Folick Shares New Song From THE BUCCANEERS Photo
Miya Folick Shares New Song From THE BUCCANEERS

Yesterday, vocalist, songwriter, and producer Miya Folick shared her bold and fun-loving anthem, “What We Wanna,” which is the iconic lead single from the official soundtrack to The Buccaneers — the upcoming Apple Original drama series, premiering globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on November 8th.

2
Alluvial Announce Death Is But A Door EP & Share Bog Dweller Photo
Alluvial Announce 'Death Is But A Door' EP & Share 'Bog Dweller'

Alluvial announces the release of their new EP 'Death Is But a Door' and shares the track 'Bog Dweller.' Alluvial will hit the road this month with TesseracT this fall. Check out upcoming tour dates now!

3
OYA PAYA Call The Operator And Announce Long-coming Album Photo
OYA PAYA Call The 'Operator' And Announce Long-coming Album

Winding through the highs of the hype machine and the lows of longing over international borders, loosely Liverpool-originated, intercontinental slacker-punk trio, Oya Paya are back and beating a winding, sweeping path to their debut album via latest single, the instantly gratifying, wiry melody bomb of Operator.

4
The Sleeping Souls Announce UK Headline Tour This Winter Photo
The Sleeping Souls Announce UK Headline Tour This Winter

Touring in support of their debut album ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning’ (out 24 November via Xtra Mile Recordings), the live dates will be first as a band outside of their usual day jobs of touring with Frank Turner. Kicking off in Glasgow on 23 January 2024, the tour will see stops in Nottingham, Manchester, Bristol and London.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
& JULIET
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SOME LIKE IT HOT