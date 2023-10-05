Video: Japanese Breakfast Performed 'Kokomo, IN' On COLBERT Last Night Before Playing Radio City Music Hall Tonight

Last night, Japanese Breakfast performed “Kokomo, IN” from their GRAMMY-nominated 2021 album, Jubilee, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The performance comes on the heels of two sold out dates at Los Angeles' famed Walt Disney Concert Hall and ahead of the band's sold out show at Radio City Music Hall tonight, and Michelle Zauner's appearance at The New Yorker Festival on Saturday.

The band is also set to play their last show of the year at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA on Halloween.

TOUR DATES:

Oct 5 - Radio City Music Hall @ New York, NY ~ - SOLD OUT

Oct 7 - Webster Hall @ New York, NY * - SOLD OUT

Oct 31 - The Fillmore @ Philadelphia, PA ^ - SOLD OUT

~ w/ Ichiko Aoba

* The New Yorker Festival w/ Hua Hsu

^ w/ Crooks & Nannies

Japanese Breakfast's third album Jubilee was released by Dead Oceans in June 2021 and quickly became one of the most praised albums of the year, landing her 2 GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Alternative, as well as placement on Best Of 2021 lists from Rolling Stone, People Magazine, Pitchfork, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, NPR, Wallstreet Journal, The Ringer, SPIN, Esquire, Vulture, The AV Club, Paste, Cosmopolitan, UPROXX, Consequence of Sound, Slant and Hypebeast, amongst others.

The was also album was voted the #1 album of the year on NPR's Listeners' Poll, #1 on UPROXX's Critics' Poll, and its lead single “Be Sweet” was voted the #1 song of the year on Pitchfork's Readers' Poll. Zauner's promotion of the album included Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Daily Show, Ellen, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS This Morning, CNN's Amanpour, PBS News Hour, The Today Show, Good Morning America and more.

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk