Video: Indigo De Souza Performs on Tiny Desk & Announces West Coast Tour

Indigo De Souza appears on the latest edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk. During the session she performs songs from her recently released album, All of This Will End, including tracks like the gorgeous ballad “Younger and Dumber” and “The Water.” All of This Will End was released earlier this year via Saddle Creek to near unanimous critical praise.

Additionally, De Souza has announced a west coast tour in November that includes headline shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and Vancouver. Tickets will be available on Friday Sept 15th at 10 am PST Click Here.

All of This Will End, the follow-up to her acclaimed 2021 breakthrough album Any Shape You Take, marks a warmer and unmistakably audacious era for her. It’s a statement about fearlessly moving forward from the past into a gratitude-filled present, feeling it all every step of the way, and choosing to embody loving awareness.

Across 11 songs, the album is a raw and radically optimistic work that grapples with mortality, the rejuvenation that community brings, and the importance of centering yourself now.

These tracks come from the most resonant moments of her life: childhood memories, collecting herself in parking lots, the ecstatic trips spent wandering the Appalachian mountains and southern swamps with friends, and the times she had to stand up for herself. “All of This Will End feels more true to me than anything ever has,” she says.

Tour Dates:

11/29 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/30 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

12/1 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

12/3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

1/7-10 - Cancun, MX @ Out of the Blue Festival