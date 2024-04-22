Video: Holysseus Fly Shares Live Video for Latest Single 'Out Of This World'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just a few weeks on from sharing her most recent single, Out Of This World, on International Women’s Day, Holysseus Fly returns with a stunning live video for the track.



Shot all in one take with Holly’s impressive live vocal, Out Of This World see’s the artist shine a spotlight on her creative team, celebrating their individual contributions and offering fans a behind-the-scenes look, as they prepare for a live performance. The video follows the recent release of a truly gorgeous live acoustic version of the song, recorded at the Real World Studios Wood Room.

The concept behind the video came from co-directors Amy Wellington and long-time collaborator Jack Liley (who previously directed Teach Me and Bloom), who say, "The inspiration behind the video for ‘Out of This World’ is that with an amazing team, you can create amazing things. I brought the concept to Holly in the summer after hearing her write the song, I was so excited by what we could create. We wanted the video to honour people who have been a part of the Holysseus Fly crew, to give them a chance to be seen and acknowledged for their art. It was an emotional day for everyone as the room was full of love and appreciation."



Holysseus Fly adds, "Out Of This World is about dreaming for a big future and being willing and open to embrace whatever that holds. This start of the video is meant to feel like a BTS, like we're all preparing to go into a show featuring some of unseen people that are such an important part of the crew. Then going into a performance for the final chorus' and ending with us all cast under a deep oceanic blue with the lyrics 'the blue'.



I loved putting this world together with the concept drawn by my sister Amy Wellington and putting it together with Jack Liley. We shot this in one take referencing my previous videos and elements of previous performances.



This is my first video with a live vocal performance and I'm really proud of what we were able to create."



When Holysseus Fly burst onto the scene with her 2023 debut solo EP ‘Birthpool’, it was clear that she was something special. Here we have a vocalist capable of delivering choruses that rise like thunder, alongside heartfelt lyrics that not only embraced her audience, but welcomed them into her journey of personal and creative reclamation, following her recovery from breast cancer in 2021.



As the vocalist, co-writer and pianist with critically acclaimed collective Ishmael Ensemble (whose most recent album Visions Of Light has amassed 10 million streams), Holysseus Fly has already made a powerful impression as a solo artist. Last year’s singles, including ‘Marigold’, ‘Bloom’, and ‘Teach Me’ (which was added to the 6 Music playlist) caught the attention of everyone from BBC 6 Music’s Chris Hawkins to Annie Mac, Craig Charles, Huey Morgan, and Jamz Supernova, while her recent UK tour which took in dates in London, Manchester and Bristol to rapturous reception.