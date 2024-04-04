Video: Guitar Supergroup Tripliciti Release Self-Titled Debut Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The fingerstyle supergroup tripliciti – Andy McKee, Calum Graham and Trevor Gordon Hall – have released their self-titled debut album today! Along with the album, the trio share a video for the track “Ursa Major,” a cover of a Michael Hedges song.

“Michael Hedges is known for revolutionizing the way people think about the acoustic guitar and he has several pieces that are technically demanding. However, we wanted to take a piece that shows the genius of Michael as a composer of music with depth and gravity as well. ‘Ursa Major’ was our choice to honor him,” says Andy McKee

Having each individually contributed to the standards of must-know Fingerstyle Guitar repertoire, the merging of these 3 breath-taking solo performers into an electrifying live band leaves no aspect of the guitars' potential out of reach.



