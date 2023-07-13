Video: Gabriels Share Stunning Video for 'Great Wind'

Gabriels are Jacob Lusk, Ryan Hope, and Ari Balouzian.

Jul. 13, 2023

Gabriels are thrilled to share the official music video for their new single, “Great Wind.” Made in collaboration with avant-garde artist Omar Karim, the video is streaming now on the band’s official YouTube channel. “Great Wind” is lifted from the band’s debut album, Angels & Queens, which arrived last week to massive critical acclaim, racking up praise from The Guardian, Rolling Stone UK, NME, The Observer, Evening Standard and more.

Omar is known for his revolutionary use of modern technologies in video art. He effectively turns abstract, emotive concepts into tangible visuals, making the ordinary extraordinary with his unique artistic approach. His signature style comes to the fore in his collaboration on Gabriels' video for "Great Wind," where he masterfully blends modern technology with the phenomenal humanity of the song.

“What interests me and Ryan - and all of us - is how we can use modern technologies in a human way, to explore and unlock human connection in a profound new way. Technology has allowed me to connect with the humanity of the music, turning lyrics, interviews and insights into a video that tells a story, like no other. This exploration of humanity and the infinite potential of this new form of film making is what connected me to idea of the song, that no matter what there is always a positive vision of the future should you choose to accept it.” – Omar Karim

The film for this song is an immersive piece that takes the viewer on a sensory journey, with something new emerging every time you watch the video, it goes beyond the conventional music-video relationship, illustrating Karim's ability to create meaningful dialogues between technology and art. His work is a testament to the transformative power of marrying art and technology, presenting nostalgia in a futuristic way.

Angels & Queens is the culmination of 18 months non-stop touring, ingratiating themselves to every city they stop in and collecting memories and inspiration as they traveled. The British-American trio (Ryan Hope was born and bred in Sunderland before moving to LA), have brought their shared message of hope and love and positivity, and radiated right across the globe.

The 13-track record is released via Atlas Artists/Elektra and produced fellow Compton native and GRAMMY-Award winning producer Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle)D.

Gabriels are Jacob Lusk, Ryan Hope, and Ari Balouzian.

GABRIELS | 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

7/27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

 7/29 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

 8/4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

 8/6 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

 8/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford Theatre

 8/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

Photo Credit: Renee Parkhurst



