Video: Friedberg Release New Music Video For 'Hello'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Friedberg have released their brand-new music video for their latest energetic single “Hello”, directed by Talia Beale. The track is the first instalment of their debut album, due for release later this year.

Talia Beale is a director and artist who creates through the lens of a queer woman of colour navigating her twenties. Known for her quirky, vibrant and original style, she has directed videos for various talented artists including NiaArchives and Valencia Grace and most recently worked with Friedberg to bring their vision to life.

In the music video we are placed in a warped 'Friedberg room' where Anna has melted into one of her walls, ultimately becoming a part of the furniture. “Hello” is written from the point of view of spending the night living in someone's head, so the visual is a reflection of the motion of all our passing thoughts: they are overwhelming, nonsensical, detaching, comforting, erratic, tempting yet disorientating; all the while making so much sense.

Anna, lead singer of Friedberg, says “I already fell in love with Talia's initial idea of me reciting the lyrics of the song whilst my head is stuck in a wall. Over a good cup of cappuccino we instantly bonded over the idea of a leaf blower blowing the band's hair while we are performing the song. I loved everything else we came up with that day – like taping the band to the wall. When I wrote the song I imagined spending the night in a stranger's mind and thinking all of these things that I never thought... Saying all of these things that I never said. And get a holiday from my own mind. So the concept of the video just worked perfectly for the song.”

Talia Beale, Director, says “This project's been a dream to work on! Anna's an artist who takes the risk of thinking outside of the box and pushing creative boundaries. It's provided a playground to explore our most surreal ideas, the ones maybe we often try to dull down by attaching too much rational thought to in the name of commercialism.”

Friedberg are gearing up for a busy year ahead, including shows at SXSW in Austin and a performance at this year's Great Escape Festival. The band are supporting rising Black Country duo Big Special in May, Placebo UK supports in June and just announced supporting German indie rock band Giant Rooks (who've just had a number 1 album in Germany) on their forthcoming US tour in April.

Formed in 2019 by the Austrian-born, London/Berlin-based Anna Friedberg (writer, vocals, guitar, cowbells and percussion), the line up is completed by Emily Linden (guitar, vocals), Cheryl Pinero (bass, vocals) and Laura Williams (drums). Friedberg's early success came from single ‘Go Wild' – a runaway hit that featured on the FIFA 2020 soundtrack, and in BBC's Normal People – and their stellar debut EP ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah', a razor-sharp collection of belters designed for the live stage.

The band has made major waves in Europe with performances at Eurosonic (+ ARTE TV Live Session), Open Air St. Gallen (Switzerland), Europavox, Popfest Vienna (Headliner), Haldern Pop main stage (Germany), Heimspiel Knyphausen (Germany), Reeperbahn, a U.S tour with Hot Chip, who they also supported at Brixton Academy in London, UK supports with Placebo and high profile stadium support shows with AnnenMayKantereit in Germany.

2024 LIVE DATES SXSW

March 14 - Jam In The Van Showcase

March 15 - End of the Trail @ Las Perlas

March 16 - The British Music Embassy @ Downright Austin Backyard

BIG SPECIAL SUPPORT

May 16 - Jazz Café, London

May 18 - Deaf Institute, Manchester

THE GREAT ESCAPE

May 17 - The Hope and Ruin, Brighton

PLACEBO SUPPORT DATES

June 25th - Halifax, Piece Hall

June 26th - Southampton, Guildhall Square

June 28th - Bristol, Bristol Sounds, Canons Marsh Amphitheatre

GIANT ROOKS SUPPORT TOUR – USA

April 6 2024 - New York, NY Warsaw

April 7 2024 - Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

April 8 2024 - Toronto, ON The Opera House

April 9 2024 - Montreal, QC Beanfield Theatre

April 10 2024

April 11 2024 - Boston, MA Big Night Live

April 12, 2024 - New York, NY Warsaw

April 13 2024 - Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

April 14 2024 - Washington, DC 9:30 Club

April 15 2024

April 16 2024 - Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theater

April 17 2024 - Charlotte, NC The Underground

April 18 2024

April 19 2024 - Atlanta, GA Terminal West

April 20 2024 - Nashville, TN Basement East

April 21 2024 - Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

April 22 2024

April 23 2024 - Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

April 24 2024

April 25 2024 - Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

April 26 2024 - Seattle, WACrocodile

April 27 2024 - Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

April 28 2024

April 29 2024 - San Francisco, CA Bimbo's 365 Club

April 30 2024 - Los Angeles, CA Regent Theater