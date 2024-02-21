Video: Fast-Rising Atlanta Rapper Lil Tony Serves Up 'Les Duski' Visual

Kickstarting another bold era, rising Atlanta rapper Lil Tony Official unleashes the frenetic music video for his single “Les Duski” out now via Priority Records. It remains a standout from his fan favorite 2023 mixtape 2 Sides 2 Every Story out now.

Helmed by director and frequent collaborator Public Goat, the visual channels the spirit of classic horror flicks. A sign warns, “No trespassing, we're tired of hiding the bodies,” as the camera zooms in on splattered blood, rusty chains, a freaky little skeleton, and a severed head—among other gothic accoutrements and totems.

Meanwhile, he spits pure fire in the center of a room lined with plastic wrap for a Dexter-style climax. Lil Tony murders the intense and skittering beat as he reminds, “I'm way too good, and I can't lose.” He backs those words up…

Simultaneously, 2 Sides 2 Every Story has already amassed over 5 million total streams and counting highlighted by the likes of “Canoozled,” “Swag,” “Times Table,” and more.

2 Sides 2 Every Story follows a ceaseless year of music from Lil Tony Official. “Canoozled” has gained over 900K plays on its music video, with Pitchfork naming it the “the must-hear rap song of the day.” Earlier in November, he dropped the thrilling single “Looseleaf,” which has the minimal moodiness of a horror flick. He's put out three tapes this year showcasing his range and hustle, including the relentless TKEY back in May and the more contemplative, melodic project For Mia.

Lil Tony shows no signs of stopping or slowing down though. Get ready for more!

About Lil Tony Official:

“I've been living like a rapper my whole life,” Lil Tony says. And while “whole life” might seem, at first, to refer to a comparatively small sliver of time—despite his buzz and body of work, the upstart from Atlanta's Westside is still only 19 years old—plenty of living has been packed into those years.

On breakout hits like “Canoozled” and the recent infectious lead single “Looseleaf,” the Priority Records-inked rapper and producer draws on many lifetimes' worth of grit and wisdom to craft songs that are nimble, kinetic, and carefully observed. His immersive new mixtape, 2 Sides 2 Every Story, is a perfect distillation of just how much detail can fit into an abbreviated window.

As Tony and his family members moved around Atlanta during his childhood, he anchored himself by always finding his social footing. That adaptability is apparent from his earliest songs, which often adopt a breakneck pace and are comfortable pivoting on a moment's notice—even down to the line level, where little mumbled asides and apparent errors in delivery are quickly revealed to be part of a cohesive whole.

The 20 tracks on 2 Sides 2 Every Story are the product of raw ambition cut with hard-won perspective. Whether dropping the listener into a mounting state of dread (“Gun Smoke”), taking a moment to get contemplative (“Boyz in the Hood”), or sounding like a competing clot of characters in a single person's head (“Kurtis”), Lil Tony has established himself as an essential new voice in rap.