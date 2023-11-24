Video: Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris Nod to Old Hollywood Glamour in 'Body Moving' Video

Eliza Rose and Calvin Harris share the sensational music video for their latest track called ‘Body Moving’.

Speaking on the video, director Jeanie Crystal shares:

Eliza’s sultry jazz vocals alongside Calvin’s opulent production immediately transported me to a world of vintage glamour. Smokey dressing rooms, red lit stages, over painted faces and old Hollywood extravaganza were the visions I Instantly got when hearing Body Moving.

It’s always a treat working with Eliza on set because she brings such a freeing creative vibe, shes a true artist in all its meanings.

A pulsating house track accented by horns and funk-laden melodies which unites Calvin’s world-class production and Eliza’s irresistible vocals, the collaboration was sparked after a DM exchange last year. The studio sessions quickly led to the creation of the single and after Eliza was invited to perform at one of Calvin Harris’ Ushuaïa shows in Ibiza this Summer, they reconnected and agreed to get it out.

About Eliza Rose

Eliza Rose is proof of the magic within UK underground club culture. Brit nominated for “Best Dance Act” and “Song Of The Year”, the Hackney-born vocalist and DJ is responsible for worldwide smash ‘“B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)” - track that saw her crowned as the first female DJ to reach Number One in 20 years.

Now certified platinum and boasting over 160M times on Spotify alone, Eliza Rose has firmly established herself as one of the most exciting breakthrough artists of 2023 with support from Dazed, British Vogue, The Face, The Guardian, Pitchfork, NME, The Fader and more. She was nominated for “Best Dance/Electronic Act” at the 2023 MOBO’s where she performed in a historic moment alongside Sonique and Sweet Female Attitude, and alongside Interplanetary Criminal won the award for “Best Track” at the DJ Mag Awards.

This year has shown no sign of slowing down, she’s released the Mura Masa produced UKG bubbler ‘Better Love’ and also worked with Martinez Brothers on summer slammer “Pleasure Peak”.