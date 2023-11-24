Video: Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris Nod to Old Hollywood Glamour in 'Body Moving' Video

The new music video was directed by Jeanie Crystal.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video

Eliza Rose and Calvin Harris share the sensational music video for their latest track called ‘Body Moving’.

Speaking on the video, director Jeanie Crystal shares:
Eliza’s sultry jazz vocals alongside Calvin’s opulent production immediately transported me to a world of vintage glamour. Smokey dressing rooms, red lit stages, over painted faces and old Hollywood extravaganza were the visions I Instantly got when hearing Body Moving.

It’s always a treat working with Eliza on set because she brings such a freeing creative vibe, shes a true artist in all its meanings.

A pulsating house track accented by horns and funk-laden melodies which unites Calvin’s world-class production and Eliza’s irresistible vocals, the collaboration was sparked after a DM exchange last year. The studio sessions quickly led to the creation of the single and after Eliza was invited to perform at one of Calvin Harris’ Ushuaïa shows in Ibiza this Summer, they reconnected and agreed to get it out.

About Eliza Rose

 Eliza Rose is proof of the magic within UK underground club culture. Brit nominated for “Best Dance Act” and “Song Of The Year”, the Hackney-born vocalist and DJ is responsible for worldwide smash ‘“B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)” - track that saw her crowned as the first female DJ to reach Number One in 20 years.

Now certified platinum and boasting over 160M times on Spotify alone, Eliza Rose has firmly established herself as one of the most exciting breakthrough artists of 2023 with support from Dazed, British Vogue, The Face, The Guardian, Pitchfork, NME, The Fader and more. She was nominated for “Best Dance/Electronic Act” at the 2023 MOBO’s where she performed in a historic moment alongside Sonique and Sweet Female Attitude, and alongside Interplanetary Criminal won the award for “Best Track” at the DJ Mag Awards.

This year has shown no sign of slowing down, she’s released the Mura Masa produced UKG bubbler ‘Better Love’ and also worked with Martinez Brothers on summer slammer “Pleasure Peak”.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Winona Oak Shares New Single Fire Escapes Photo
Winona Oak Shares New Single 'Fire Escapes'

Over the last year, Winona Oak has delved into her songwriting, seeking a more unvarnished and stripped back sound that meant her poetic voice had nowhere to hide. The outcome is some of her most raw and authentic work yet, with a profound depth to her writing, first introduced by recent single ‘With Or Without You’ and now with ‘Fire Escapes’.

2
Imogen Clark Releases Not Christmas Here Single With Steve Poltz Photo
Imogen Clark Releases 'Not Christmas Here' Single With Steve Poltz

Imogen Clark releases “Not Christmas Here,” upholding her traditions of releasing an original Christmas single each year. Showcasing her unique take on the holiday season, the song was written with legendary troubadour Steve Poltz and recorded at Peter Frampton’s Studio Phenix in Nashville with a cast of A-list Music City players earlier this year.

3
Junction 2 Festival Unveils First Artists With Expansive Three-Day Format Photo
Junction 2 Festival Unveils First Artists With Expansive Three-Day Format

The festival starts on Friday 26th July 2024, with Artbat, CamelPhat, Paul Kalkbrenner Live, and Yotto. Saturday 27th July takes a darker turn with techno legends Adam Beyer B2B Amelie Lens and Jeff Mills, plus the euphoric electronica of Jon Hopkins. The mix continues on Sunday 28th July, with Barry Can't Swim (Live), Honey Dijon, and more.

4
Sam Fischer Unveils New Track Hard to Love Photo
Sam Fischer Unveils New Track 'Hard to Love'

Sam is an Australian born singer-songwriter with more than a billion streams to his name. His debut single ‘This City’ currently stands at over 750 million worldwide streams and 4 million worldwide sales and stayed in the UK Top 20 for 11 weeks. His duet with Demi Lovato on ‘What Other People Say’ has also sold over 1 million copies.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O' Holy Night' With the English National Opera In New Holiday SpecialVideo: Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O' Holy Night' With the English National Opera In New Holiday Special
Imogen Clark Releases 'Not Christmas Here' Single With Steve PoltzImogen Clark Releases 'Not Christmas Here' Single With Steve Poltz
Junction 2 Festival Unveils First Artists With Expansive Three-Day Format For 2024Junction 2 Festival Unveils First Artists With Expansive Three-Day Format For 2024
Sam Fischer Unveils New Track 'Hard to Love'Sam Fischer Unveils New Track 'Hard to Love'

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HARMONY