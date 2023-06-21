Video: Eddie Benjamin Shares 'Over The Moon' Music Video Off New EP 'Weatherman'

Equal parts sweet, devastating, and serenading, the Weatherman EP dabbles in retro influences while sounding very much ahead of its time – a sound that has become the burgeoning superstar’s calling card. “All of my songs are about major moments and memories in my life,” Eddie says. “That’s what drives my music—it’s a constant flow of colors and intense, sometimes terrifying emotions.”

The story opens with the soulful lead single and title track “Weatherman.” On it, the artist makes his mission statement clear: “Go tell the weatherman I said, I want it sunny outside today.” The song demands blue skies and sunshine — an uplifting ray of hope in a tumultuous era. It kicked of excitement for the project last year, receiving acclaim and attention from publications such as Rolling Stone with TIME calling it “one of the best songs of the year so far.”

Elsewhere, the previously shared “All for Nothing” pairs lush piano and psychedelic guitar solos and the collaboration “Only You” [feat. Alessia Cara] offers a slinky R&B knockout of a love song over chirping flute flourishes in vivid detail.

Billboard praised how “Cara and Benjamin’s voices blend beautifully as they sing about an imperfect romance” while Variety raved that it “proves Benjamin is a formidable duet partner with its breezy melody and inward-facing lyricism.” Most recently, Eddie delivered “Stargirl,” a kaleidoscopic sonic adventure that is about “an appreciation to be able to sit above the war zone of existing,” as he told Uproxx in a recent sprawling profile.

The multi-layered production on Weatherman was handled by Kid Culture in collaboration with Eddie himself, and mixed by the legendary Mike Dean (Beyoncé, Travis Scott, The Weeknd). Eddie wrote every song alongside Kid Culture, with some co-writes including Mike Sabath and Alex Salibian [Harry Styles]. Check out the full tracklisting below. Additionally, the EP’s cover art was designed by visual artist Sam Shawzin, a mentee of Jeff Koons.

Eddie notably spent 2022 on the road touring alongside Justin Bieber in arenas around the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and kicked off 2023 with his first-ever headlining shows at Los Angeles’ Moroccan Lounge and New York’s Baby’s All Right.

Known for his prodigious musicianship and energetic performance—he can hit a guitar lick and do a back flip within the same measure—his live show has received critical praise, with GRAMMY.com even stating, “obvious from his cadence performing live, his musical influences include legendary artists such as Jimi Hendrix.” .

Weatherman follows Eddie Benjamin’s 2021 debut EP, Emotional, which earned the wunderkind widespread acclaim from critics. On his rise, he has been profiled and featured in publications such as Variety, Interview, GQ Australia, Paper, Flaunt, WWD, GOAT/The Greatest, Los Angeles Magazine, Ones To Watch, Uproxx and more, and has covered magazines such as Wonderland., BASIC, MOOD, Behind the Blinds, and Harper’s BAZAAR SG.

He made his late-night television debut last summer with a scorching performance of “Only You” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, while People Magazine called him an artist to watch, exclaiming that the newcomer “will leave you ‘Speechless’.” With the full technicolor Weatherman now out, it’s easy to see why.