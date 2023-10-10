Video: END Share 'Thaw' Video

They will release their second album The Sin of Human Frailty on October 27.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

END — Guitarist Will Putney, vocalist Brendan Murphy, guitarist Gregory Thomas, bassist Jay Pepito, and drummer Matt Guglielmo — will release their second album The Sin of Human Frailty on October 27 via Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the video for "Thaw," featuring Heriot's Debbie Gough. Watch the video, full of frenetic visuals, here.

"'Thaw' is a thematically more bizarre exploration into electronics for END," the band shares. "It's a very boundary-less song and one of the more self-fulfilling moments found in the writing process.  As a musician, it's important to express the purest intent of your thoughts, and sometimes that requires reaching beyond the normal instrumentation one is accustomed to. The result is something new for us, but also a part of us. Thank you to Debbie Gough of Heriot for lending her voice to the track. And thank you for giving this new creative passage a listen."

END initially materialized during 2017. The group's From the Unforgiving Arms of God EP spawned the fan favorite "Necessary Death," and lead to a signing with label Closed Casket Activities.

Highlighted by "Covet Not" and "Absence," the band bulldozed the senses with their 2020 full-length debut, Splinters From an Ever-Changing Face. Brooklyn Vegan hailed "Pariah" as "an absolutely filthy dose of modern metalcore," and Kerrang! went as far as to describe their debut LP as "catharsis fed through a distortion pedal and shaped into a dense, destructive wrecking ball." 

Perhaps, Invisible Oranges put it best" "These gentlemen have come together to summon a fury seldom heard on any album from the realms of hardcore, grind, and black metal…"

In 2023, the members congregated once again to write and recorded what would become this sophomore release.

"Part of the goal was to do things our way," states Putney. "We didn't want to lean on our influences too heavily, whether it's in terms of production, guitar tone, arrangement, or other elements. We were like, 'Let's just make a record that sounds like END.' I feel like there's more of an identity to the band than there has ever been on this record." The final result is a unique blend of HM2 driven Grind and Metallic Hardcore cross over with moments of Industrial chaos over ten tracks.

Featuring guest vocal appearances by J.R. Hayes (Pig Destroyer), Debbie Gough (Heriot), and Dylan Walker (Full of Hell), this Graphic Nature Audio recording clocks in over 30 minutes of unhinged aggression and grind. Produced and engineered by Will Putney and featuring the art of Alex Eckman-Lawn, this release pushes the complexity of END both sonically and visually. Vinyl comes packaged in a ten panel die-cut jacket, pressed on deluxe colored vinyl and with a digital download code.

END will embark on a U.S. tour with Full of Hell later this month. All dates are below. 

END ON TOUR:

WITH FULL OF HELL, INTER ARMA, + WAKE:
10/26 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts 
10/27 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage 
10/28 — Cincinnati, OH — Legends Bar & Venue 
10/30 — Oklahoma City, OK — 89th Street 
10/31 — Austin, TX — Elysium 
11/02 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater 
11/03 — San Diego, CA — Brick By Brick 
11/04 — Los Angeles, CA — Lodge Room 
11/05 — San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall 
11/07 — Albuquerque, NM — Launchpad 
11/08 — Denver, CO — The Bluebird Theater 
11/10 — St Paul, MN — The Amsterdam 
11/11 — Chicago, IL — Avondale Music Hall 
11/12 — Detroit, MI — Sanctuary 
11/13 — Cleveland, OH — No Class 
11/14 — Toronto, ON — Lee's Palace 
11/15 — Montreal, QC — Les Foufounes Electriques 
11/16 — Cambridge, MA — Middle East/Downstairs 
11/17 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom 
11/18 — Brooklyn, NY — Monarch



