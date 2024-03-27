Video: Dryboy Drops New Single 'How 2 Love Again' Ahead of EP 'Alone and Alive'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dryboy, a rising start in the world of alternative pop, has just released the music video for his new single 'How 2 Love Again.' The single is part of his upcoming EP 'Alone and Alive,' which releases on March 27.

Directed by Chris Vergara, the video encapsulates the song’s essence—a heartfelt journey of coaxing a jaded former paramour back into the arms of love. Dryboy's polished vocals, showcased in the poignant chorus, demonstrate his expansive vocal range and genuine emotion. Vintage handheld camcorder shots blend seamlessly with modern visuals, adding a nostalgic layer to the storyline. From reminiscent arcade moments to contemplative drives, ‘How 2 Love Again’ serves as both a visual and auditory exploration of love's complexities and heartbreak.

His latest visual release, ‘How 2 Love Again,’ follows the success of ‘Highway to Pain’ and ‘Blood On The Floor.' A behind-the-scenes glimps into the Dryboy's creative process is set to be unveiled on March 28th. He rose to prominance following the release of his track ‘Summer Nights,’ featuring Clever, which has garnered over 9 million streams on Spotify.



Throughout the video, our protagonist roams the streets and beaches of Los Angeles, lost in memories as he vividly recalls moments shared with his ex-lover in Chicago. Memory screen captures of their joyful times punctuate the scenes, eliciting a sense of longing and introspection.



Dryboy recently made a deal with Rostrum Records presentation of Sally Dunstone (known for managing acts like Cookiee Kawaii, Jack Harlow, MadeinTYO, and Rina Sawayama), the bright young talent is set to make waves in the industry.