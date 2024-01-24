Video: Delilah Montagu's Music Video For Hit Song 'Coffee'

Delilah Montagu — the London-born, LA-based pop singer-songwriter best known for her feature on Fred again..'s chart-topping “Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)” — is sharing the music video for last month's hit song “Coffee.” Watch and listen to “Coffee” here.

As the song saw acclaim from NYLON, Clash, Billboard, and more, Montagu was also NOTION's most recent cover star; “Call it confessional, call it storytelling, call it therapy, Delilah Montagu found her songwriting groove and stayed true to it.”

In the video for “Coffee,” co-directed by Delilah herself and Thomas Trail (Anderson .Paak, The Naked and Famous), Montagu wears her heart on her sleeve as a songwriter, swirling somewhere in between the sounds and styles of Joni Mitchell and Maggie Rogers; intimate and subtly charming. She takes us further into her world by way of her surreally honest storytelling (a la her inspirations in Carole King and Leonard Cohen), all adorned by the sweet melodies of a finger-picked guitar and the harp-like harmonies in Delilah's vocals.

The singer-songwriter said of the single: “I wrote ‘Coffee' about friendship — about loving someone and not needing anything from them, not asking them to change or be anything different."

Montagu's sound is one that's timeless, even at such an early stage in her life. She offers a range that's wise beyond her years. It's 60s folk via the Greenwich Village coffee shops of that era, combined with the newest hit to play through your Uber's radio; and therein lay the charms of Delilah Montagu.

Hailed for her raw, confessional lyrics, Montagu first broke out on the song “Drive” with Black Coffee and David Guetta. It quickly became the most streamed song in South African history with over 93 million streams on Spotify alone, winning a Grammy and multiple awards in South Africa.

She's also featured on one of Fred again..'s biggest hits, “Delilah (Pull Me Out of This),” which has amassed over 105 million streams, stayed on BBC Radio 1's A List for 6+ weeks, and has been heard across the FIFA World Cup, YouTube adverts, Fred again..'s Tiny Desk Concert, and more. Delilah Montagu has also released multiple solo projects under Columbia Records — her forthcoming project follows up from her 2019 debut EP In Gold and the 2021 album BABY.