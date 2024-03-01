Video: Calum Scott Shares Life-Affirming Visual for 'Lighthouse'

Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott premieres the breathtaking and action-packed video for his new single “Lighthouse” — a cinematic but emotionally raw portrait of survival, strength, and the life-saving power of love.

Directed by Ben Newbury, the video for “Lighthouse” fully embodies the exhilarating spirit of the song — a stunning showcase for the soulful vocal presence that's made Calum a massively beloved artist all around the world, now approaching 10 billion combined global streams to date. After enduring a devastating accident, the video's main character awakens on a stormy ocean shore, gasping for life as the track's propulsive rhythms kick in.

From there, the protagonist wanders through a seaside forest, profoundly weakened but determined to push on. As the video tilts into a fantastical dreamscape, the character encounters a little boy and summons every last bit of inner strength, soon taking on a warrior-like tenacity. With its sweeping views of the sea, “Lighthouse” ends on a moment of cathartic salvation and — in turn — beautifully illustrates love's capacity to keep us going even when all hope seems lost.

While its instantly riveting narrative unfolds, the video for “Lighthouse” intercuts gorgeously shot footage of Calum performing in a starkly lit space, a sky full of glittering stars projected behind him and a pool of dark water rippling at his feet. As that backdrop shifts from foreboding clouds to bright flashes of lightning to surging ocean water, Calum is joined by a full band who help to channel the track's unbridled energy and all-consuming passion.

“Lighthouse” is only the latest in a series of epic yet true-to-life videos from Calum, an artist intent on bringing uncompromising emotion to every aspect of his work. To that end, his past videos include “Rise” (in which British actor Georgia Hirst stars as an ailing young woman who finds courage and hope at the end of her life), “If You Ever Change Your Mind” (a narrative centered on an estranged couple, the video's dramatic tension perfectly echoed in its meditative choreography), and “Biblical” (a powerfully moving black-and-white piece built on an American Sign Language version of Calum's heart-on-sleeve ballad).

Produced by the Nocturns (aka Charlie Martin and Joe Housley, a duo who've worked with Lauv, Anne-Marie, and more), “Lighthouse” premiered last month and marked Calum's first new music since joining platinum-selling German recording artist Zoe Wees for a duet version of his sublimely upbeat single “At Your Worst.” Prior to the release of “At Your Worst,” Calum made major waves with “Whistle” — his chart-climbing collaboration with producer/DJ/multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones.

Since the arrival of his gold-certified debut album Only Human (a 2018 LP featuring his 5X platinum smash “You Are The Reason” and three-times-platinum cover of Robyn's “Dancing On My Own”), Calum has also earned an abundance of acclaim on the strength of releases like his sophomore album Bridges (a 2022 effort that's now surpassed 600 million combined global streams).

Calum is currently touring as support for Ed Sheeran on his extended “Mathematics Tour” of Asia and Europe. Including stops in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and more, the tour will bring Calum's spellbinding live set to the stadium stage, spotlighting the effortless charisma and soul-stirring intensity he's previously shown on the “Bridges World Tour” (a global run that kicked off with his summer 2022 headline tour of North America) and at major festivals throughout summer 2023. For more info on Calum's upcoming tour dates, visit: https://www.calumscott.com/.

Photo credit: Tom Cockram & Tom Bailey