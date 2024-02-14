Video: Brent Faiyaz Unveils Music Video For 'WY@' Starring Lupita Nyong'o

Brent Faiyaz serves up the music video for his single “WY@” co-starring none other than Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o [Black Panther, US, 12 Years a Slave].

He practically broke the internet in advance of its release with just a teaser photo, igniting chatter on Instagram and blogs. Increasing anticipation, Billboard assured, “Brent Faiyaz isn't resting on his laurels.”

Now, he delivers a big screen-worthy video with no shortage of twists and turns. Directed by Markpeaced, its high-octane action includes a frenetic car chase through a dystopian desert. With Lupita along for the ride, the thrills never relent as he holds her tightly through the hook, “I be doing s I really shouldn't do for real, that's why I always tell you come through for real.”

You need to stick around for the end though as everything flips upside down…

Even with a track record for seismic visuals, he raises the bar once again here.

He recently dropped the music video for “Upset” [feat. Tommy Richman & FELIX!], watch HERE. He also performed the song live on MTV's Fresh Out Live. Watch HERE.

It just paves the way for more from Brent. Get ready!

His acclaimed chart-busting new opus, Larger Than Life, is available now. It marks the first release under his ISO Supremacy imprint in partnership with UnitedMasters. Listen to Larger Than Life HERE.

Larger Than Life has exploded as a phenomenon. It has already moved north of 200K album equivalent units in the U.S. It bowed at #11 on the Billboard 200 in addition to catapulting to #2 on the Billboard Independent Albums Chart and #2 on the Global Spotify Album Chart and #2 on the US Spotify Album Chart.

Not to mention, it earned critical acclaim. In addition to plugs from Variety, Billboard, and more, Pitchfork proclaimed, “He's got the moody-yet-cool lane on lock, and it's made him one of the most prominent men in R&B right now,” and Our Generation Music hailed, “Brent Faiyaz's ability to make the world stop when he drops is unmatched – embodying the LARGER THAN LIFE energy the record gives at its core.”

Collectively, “WY@” has hit top 5 at Urban radio and surpassed 60M streams across platforms. UPROXX observed, “Brent Faiyaz's confessional ‘WY@' single finds him entangled with a no-good lover,” and HYPEBEAST hailed it as “an anthem for those stuck in relationships.”

Watch the music video here:

ABOUT BRENT FAIYAZ:

Not only a powerhouse vocalist and precise producer, but also a style icon and visionary, Brent Faiyaz unapologetically and undeniably remains an iconoclast through and through. He has never followed; he's only led. In his wake, he has generated billions of streams, sold out countless shows, and earned a procession of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold singles.

However, he overtook the mainstream with his album WASTELAND in 2022, capturing #2 on the Billboard 200 and shaking the culture to its core in the process. Once again, he looks ahead in 2023 with a massive partnership with UnitedMasters for a first-of-its-kind creative agency and much more to come. Breaking the mold at every turn, Brent Faiyaz will be the ultimate enigma now and forever.

Photo Credit: Isaak Morin