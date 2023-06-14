Video: Bonny Doon Release Video For Title-Track Off New Album 'Let There Be Music'

Detroit, MI trio Bonny Doon are gearing up to release their new album Let There Be Music this Friday via Anti- Records.

The album has been named one of the most anticipated albums of the summer by Pitchfork and Rolling Stone called it their “finest LP to date,” saying “to listen to Let There Be Music in 2023 is to experience Bonny Doon’s immaculately textured, Seventies-inspired California dreaming as an almost radical chillness, an album that’s so committed to its own zen aesthetics during these decidedly non-zen times that it can feel like a provocation.”

Ahead of its release the band has shared a music video for the album’s title track “Let There Be Music,” animated by Nora Rodriguez.

Bonny Doon’s summer tour in support of Let There Be Music kicks off this Friday in Detroit Michigan and runs through July 14th. The band has also announced the first ever UK and EU shows. Tickets are available via the band’s website. All dates below.

After extensively touring their 2018 sleeper cult-classic Longwave by supporting Band of Horses, Snail Mail and Waxahatchee, Lennox and Bobby Colombo were invited by Katie Crutchfield to collaborate on Waxahatchee’s critically acclaimed album Saint Cloud. “The experience raised the ceiling on our imagination,” Colombo said.

Soon after, Colombo and Jake Kmiecik, whose steady percussion and devotion to the songs creates a container for the indelible guitar lines, both entered a time of serious healing, Jake tending to complications of his Crohn’s disease and Bobby to a brain injury and undiagnosed Lyme disease.

While these detours of doctors’ appointments and experimental care were taking place, the members of Bonny Doon were also Waxahatchee’s backing band on the Saint Cloud tour. These obstacles and commitments drew out the making of Let There Be Music for several additional years, and in the process, redefined the record as an achievement in perseverance for the band.

On their long-awaited third album, we get a glimpse into the pure joy of Bonny Doon. The album serves as less of one conceptual story, and each song as their own individual offerings of putting words to the ordinary experience of being alive. The band is at their most dynamic and the songwriting deftly explores new terrain. Let There Be Music is brimming with small truths - both profound and mundane, comforting and difficult - and we are invited to revel in them all.

Bonny Doon is Bill Lennox, Bobby Colombo and Jake Kmiecik.

Tour Dates:

6/16 - Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *

6/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern *

6/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA ^

6/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

6/21 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's ^

6/22 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong ^

6/23 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ^

6/24 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 ^

6/26 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ~

6/27 - Austin, TX @ Empire ~

6/28 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves ~

6/30 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ~

7/1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ~

7/2 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah ~

7/6 - San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall ~

7/7 - Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex ~

7/8 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir ~

7/9 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza ~

7/10 - Missoula, MT @ Zootown Art ~

7/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry ~

7/14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ~

10/17 - Rotterdam, NL @ V11

10/19 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/20 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

10/21 - Manchester, UK @ YES

10/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Swn Fest

10/23 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

10/24 - London, UK @ The Lexington

10/27 - Paris, FR @ L'international

10/28 - Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

* w/ Neu Blume

^ w/ John Andrews & The Yawns

~ w/ Anna St. Louis

Photo Credit: Trevor Naud