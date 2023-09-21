Video: Avenged Sevenfold's Music Video for 'Mattel' Is a Plastic World in Flames

“Mattel” adorns the group’s unanimously lauded eighth full-length LP, Life Is But a Dream...

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Multi-platinum rock headliners Avenged Sevenfold (comprising M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Brooks Wackerman and Johnny Christ) unveil a twisted music video for their new single “Mattel” today.

Directed by Zoe Katz [Robot Chicken, Brad Pitt’s Magical Adventure], the live-action visual plunges into a plastic world starring various dolls. The band not only continues a career tradition of arresting and provocative visuals, but they also raise the bar once again.

Infiltrating radio now, “Mattel” adorns the group’s unanimously lauded eighth full-length LP, Life Is But a Dream..., and follows "Nobody," which hit #1 on the Rock radio charts.

﻿Avenged Sevenfold just kicked off the second leg of the Life Is But a Dream… North American Tour. Joined by the likes of Falling In Reverse and Kim Dracula, they continue to roll through arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast through October.

Forbes summed up the current jaunt best, “If anything at all, art is simply to express one’s self with the hopes of whoever’s consuming it to feel something. In that respect, A7X have already accomplished far more than many of their rock and metal contemporaries with Life Is But A Dream...”

See the dates below and visit Click Here for more details and to purchase tickets. 

Watch the new music video here:

'LIFE IS BUT A DREAM...' NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Tues, Sept 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Sat Sep 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 02 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Tue Oct 03 – Portland, OR – MODA Center

Sat Oct 07 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Oct 12 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Oct 13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Wed Oct 18 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

^Without Falling in Reverse




