Video: Andy E McGuire Releases Music Video For 'All Mighty God'

Gospel and country artist Andy E McGuire is back with a stunning music video for his previously released single "All Mighty God" on Moravera Music, out now. The track, a tale of his mother's enduring faith throughout life's difficulties and her battle with Alzheimer's disease, features McGuire's strong vocals and contemporary country-infused sensibilities.

Scenes performing, and praying, in an empty church are masterfully interspersed with cuts from events throughout her life, many of which are concluded with guidance from a pastor. The video is a profound, cinematic exploration of "faith, loss, and ultimate redemption."

Andy McGuire has made a name for himself through his moving songwriting and connection with spirituality. He is a self-taught musician, picking up the guitar as a child entirely on his own. His previous work has been featured on Fox 59, Gospel Charter, and HearNow. Based in Georgia, he was proud to showcase the music video for this single at the Rome International Festival in Rome, GA.

In the video, the viewer is instantly captivated by the cinematography of opening shots as McGuire walks into an eerily empty church. Stained-glass windows reflect brilliant light on an otherwise dismal setting, a metaphor for the way that faith found McGuire in his darkest moments after the passing of his mother. After scenes of her earthly struggles, she is depicted as being welcomed into Heaven with a similar stroke of light, and given a crown by an angel - her reward for her steadfast faith.