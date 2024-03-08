Video: Abby Sage Embraces Self-Acceptance in 'Three Floors, Three Doors' Visual

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based alternative sensation Abby Sage treats her audience to a captivating video for “Three Floors, Three Doors,” the focus track from her debut album ‘The Rot.' The project released March 1st via Nettwerk.

The second track of the album, “Three Floors, Three Doors” juxtaposes a dreamy sonic profile with Sage's uncomfortable realization that she can never return to the innocence she had as a child. The song tears down and rebuilds everything she thought she knew, admitting and welcoming the uncomfortable fact that change is inevitable.

Like the rest of the album, “Three Floors, Three Doors” was made in collaboration with London-based production team MyRiot aka Roy Kerr and Tim Bran (who worked on Sage's 2022 The Florist EP).

“Three Floors, Three Doors', to me, is the realization that nothing can be erased. Everything I've been taught and have experienced will always live inside of me no matter how badly I want to pick and choose what I keep and what I let go,” Sage explains. “It describes a spiraling moment I had one evening where I felt like I was looking at my body from three floors above. From above, I could clearly map everything out and think rationally but when I returned to my body nothing had changed, I still felt everything I had before."

The accompanying music video serves as a captivating voyage of self-revelation, offering viewers a glimpse into Abby's mind as she struggles with, and eventually embraces the concept of interconnectedness. With figures draped in both black and white, the video presents a compelling visual dichotomy - symbolizing the complexities of memory and perception, echoing Abby's internal conflict as she navigates the contours of her own psyche.

"'Three Floors, Three Doors' deals with acceptance of self and the vertigo of change in your journey,” Sage continues. “Masks have been this visual throughline in the project so far, and I think they worked especially well here to capture the feeling of struggle and the different masks you wear along your journey. I also wanted to demonstrate that struggle through the choreography. The scene with the two doors specifically, shows the push and pull of navigating through two sets of choices to find the right path forward.”

The release of ‘The Rot' set the stage for 2024 to be a truly monumental year for Sage. She will be touring in support of her debut album, bringing her enchanting live performance to audiences across the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Fans can purchase tickets HERE, and a full list of dates can be found below.

Abby Sage Tour Dates

May 06 - Los Angeles, CA - El Cid

May 08 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

May 12 - New York City, NY - Baby's All Right

May 18 - Brussels, BE - Witloof Bar

May 21 - Berlin, DE - Lark

May 23 - Paris, FR - Le POPUP Du Label

May 24 - London, UK - The Lower Third

May 25 - Bristol, UK - Dot To Dot Festival

May 26 - Nottingham, UK - Dot To Dot Festival

The Rot Track Listing:

1. Milk

2. Three Floors, Three Doors

3. Jude

4. Phantom Arm

5. Hunger

6. Soak

7. Obstruction

8. Little Dove (interlude)

9. Back & Bone

10. The Rot

ABOUT ABBY SAGE:

Part of growing into adulthood means tearing down and reconstructing your narrative. This is what introspective performer Abby Sage has done on her striking, intensely personal debut album, The Rot, arriving spring 2024 via Nettwerk.

In the months following 2021's Fears Of Yours & Mine EP and 2022's The Florist EP, the Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based Sage has an altered perspective — one that can only be achieved by the natural passage of time. “My last projects were quite observational,” Sage says. “I didn't do as much internal digging as I would have liked. I was observing more than digesting my own self.”

In between the creation of The Florist EP and The Rot LP, Sage spent most of her days in the locales of London. Residing with her close-knit family, Sage's wit, charm, and personal stories had been heavily influenced by her time there. "More and more, I've been spending time in London reconnecting with my mom's side of the family. Having a home away from home to work has opened up so many new perspectives allowing me to explore a different side of myself and my music,” Sage shares.

Over a relatively short time span, Abby's been praised by the likes of Billboard, Pigeons & Planes, FLAUNT, CLASH, The Line of Best Fit, Under The Radar, Ones To Watch, Exclaim!, Lyrical Lemonade, Sweety High, Early Rising, and more. Abby has graced the covers of Spotify's esteemed playlists, Lorem and indie pop & chill playlists as well as inclusion on their New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Indie All Stars playlists and more. She's performed alongside the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Gus Dapperton, Vacations, Lexi Jayde, and more.

Now with 10 all-new original songs in her arsenal, The Rot was made in collaboration with The Florist's London-based production team MyRiot aka Roy Kerr and Tim Bran, and Michael Coleman in LA. It's a lush, layered alternative pop gem where Sage's silky vocals kaleidoscopically twirl overtop dreamy synth-and-guitar melodies. Plunging new emotional depths, Sage uses The Rot as a lens to dig into her relationship with sex, anxiety around her own health, raw moments of loneliness, and, ultimately, accepting that change is inevitable.

Photo credit: Noah Kentis