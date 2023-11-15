Video: Abby Hamilton Debuts New Music Video for 'Soccer Field'

The official music video for Abby Hamilton’s new song, “Soccer Field,” is debuting today. Watch/share the video, directed by Diego Molina.

Of the song, Hamilton shares, “My anxiety used to manifest in a reoccurring dream where my high school soccer field burned down. Weird. Because I didn’t play soccer. Nor was I on that soccer field more than a handful of times back then. I wondered if it had anything to do with guilt or the people I was leaving behind.

This song is a love letter and an admission of guilt for all of those that were reaching out for help to whom I have ignored. An honest look back at the places and people I have smothered with love and affection without getting to know them and what they need before I perform my love dance. An awakening to my own selfishness and inability to listen to those in need who were sitting right in front of me.”

“Soccer Field” is from Hamilton’s acclaimed debut album, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo), which was released earlier this fall via Blue Gown Records—a new imprint run by WhizzBangBAM’s Ian Thornton (Tyler Childers) in partnership with Virgin Music. In celebration of the new music, Hamilton will perform on CBS Saturday Morning this coming weekend as part of their “Saturday Sessions” series.

Produced by Justin Craig and Duane Lundy, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo) is filled with Hamilton’s sharp lyrical perspective and entrancing vocals, further establishing her as one of music’s most intriguing new voices. Across these ten vulnerable tracks, Hamilton recounts personal experiences with a universal relatability, all over a captivating blend of folk and indie rock.

Known for her powerful live shows, Hamilton will continue to tour through this month including a headline show at Pittsburgh’s Club Café as well as stops at New York’s Warsaw, Philadelphia’s Union Transfer and Boston’s House of Blues supporting Deer Tick. See below for complete itinerary.

In addition to signing with Blue Gown Records, Hamilton has also signed a publishing deal with Limited Edition Musicin partnership with Warner Chappell Music. Of the deal, Greg Sowders and Marc Wilson, Co-Presidents of Limited Edition Music Publishing, share, “Limited Edition Music Publishing proudly welcomes Abby Hamilton to our family of extraordinary artists. With her unique sound and unparalleled artistry, Abby’s music transcends boundaries and resonates with the deepest corners of the soul.

Reflecting on the album, Hamilton shares, “This is an album about the worlds we create to cope with the world we are in. The places we go to for comfort within ourselves when we are grieving, strategizing, fantasizing, creating, and so on. These songs are fake worlds rooted in my own experiences processed through my own lens of anxiety and hope. I hope this brings comfort to those who are in the process (whatever that may be). You are not alone. I was not alone in creating it either.

With the help of Duane Lundy, Justin Craig, Zac Hamilton, Zach Martin, Carson Childers, and many more, I was aided in creating a sonic landscape that supported the fantasy vision. The goal was to integrate the sounds of country, rock, and anthemic choruses to create my own footprint. Tucked away in the studio for 5 months in Kentucky, we found a sound I am so proud of. #1 Zookeeper will always be the perfect timestamp to me of the process it takes to truly know and love yourself.”

Born and raised in Nicholasville, KY, Hamilton has garnered a reputation as an engaging live performer and musician. In the past few years, she has opened for artists such as Tyler Childers, Shakey Graves, Wynonna Judd, Blackberry Smoke, Kelsey Waldon and The Mountain Goats and also performed at many major festivals including Bonnaroo, AmericanaFest, Railbird, Luck Reunion and more.

Ahead of her full-length debut, Hamilton released her EP, Afraid of the Dark (Live Sessions), in 2022 of which Brooklyn Vegan praised, “showcases Abby’s grizzled-yet-soaring voice.”

ABBY HAMILTON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

November 15—New York, NY—Warsaw+

November 17—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer+

November 18—Boston, MA—House of Blues+

November 20—Pittsburgh, PA—Club Cafe

+with Deer Tick