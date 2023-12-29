Video: Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ-Inspired Promo For AMERICAN IDOL

The new season of American Idol premieres Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8/7c.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

Follow Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Ryan Seacrest down the “golden ticket” brick road in an all-new “Wizard of Oz”-inspired promo teasing the season seven return on ABC!

The video features Perry as Dorothy as she and her castmates follow they head to Hollywood, passing by the hometowns of past winners like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, and more.

“American Idol” is the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre.

Music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie help determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series for the show’s sixth season on ABC and 21st season overall.

Watch the promo here:






From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

