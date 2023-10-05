Video: 408 Share Video For New Single 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend'

Florida alt-punk outfit 408 have released the music video to accompany their latest single, "Break Up With Your Girlfriend” out now via Big Noise.

Pulling from a common plight of adolescence and young adulthood, the video highlights the question of whether the person you're with is the one who's meant to be. Written to express the dichotomy between reality and fantasy while bridging the romantic and sarcastic, a bittersweetness coats the music video's compilation of memorable dates and indecisive reflection.

Watch the video for “Break Up With Your Girlfriend” here:

“We wanted to highlight some real elements that both ourselves and others have gone through when it comes to relationships. The entire cast and crew really poured themselves into their roles, you'll just have to watch the video for yourself to see” shares the group.

Born out of small beach towns and 90s alt staples, "Break Up With Your Girlfriend" weaves together threads of nostalgia and bitter reality to create a sonically bubbling, bouncy anthem guiding listeners to follow their hearts. This sense of musical escapism has been a guiding force for 408, named after a Venice, Florida highway member Mark Faroudi frequented in his youth.

The track was produced by Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Neck Deep) and written with Kyle Fishman (Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan) and Nick Bailey. (Machine Gun Kelly, jxdn).

The Orlando based quartet aims to preserve the spirit of late ‘90s and early 2000s pop punk while also incorporating elements from EDM, hip-hop and electronica. Bridging the gap between genres while racking up nearly 500,000 Spotify listeners, the group's genre blending sound went viral on TikTok with their song “We Don't Get High Like We Used To” after their track “Mark Hoppus” (feat Kellin Quinn & Magnolia Park) gained praise from Mark himself.

408 will be embarking on a US tour with Magnolia Park, poptropicalslutz and Tx2 this October. The tour will kick off on October 5 in Houston and wrap in Cincinnati later that month. Tickets are on sale now here.

See below for a complete list of dates and see more here.

Upcoming US Tour Dates

10/5 Houston, TX

10/6 San Antonio, TX

10/7 Oklahoma City, OK

10/9 Albuquerque, NM

10/10 Phoenix, AZ

10/12 Los Angeles, CA

10/13 San Diego, Ca

10/14 Berkeley, CA

10/16 Seattle, WA

10/17 Portland, OR

10/19 Roseville, CA

10/20 Anaheim, CA

10/23 Salt Lake City, UT

10/25 Denver, CO

10/27 Des Moines, IA

10/28 Sauget, IL

10/29 Cincinnati, OH

About 408

408 is an American Alt-Punk band that takes influences from Pop Punk, Emo, EDM, and Trap creating a sound that can be described as if Blink-182 and Marshmello had a baby. Members Mark Faroudi, Nick Hanus, and Nick Roque are all featured vocalists across different tracks while also ripping bass and guitars respectively.

The interchanging vocals separate 408 from all other acts and allows for contrast and diversity currently unseen within the music scene. Backed by virtuoso Jake Cerretani on the drums. 408 has regularly recorded and consistently play-listed on Spotify and Apple Music editorials. 408's debut album “Out of It” was recorded at the Audio Compound with Andrew Karpovck and Andrew Wade, together creating tracks such as “Mark Hoppus” and “Backfired” which have amassed over 2.5 million total plays alone.

408 continues to push boundaries by writing with Billboard writers, Nick Bailey and Kyle Fishman to create music that is both genre defining and ahead of the curve. Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus himself tweeted 408's single “Mark Hoppus” and gave praise to the song and the band for paying homage to him. In March 2023, 408 went viral on Tik Tok, gaining over 2 million views and 80,000 followers in 14 days with their new song “We Don't Get High Like We Used To.”

Credit: Jessica Griffith @jessgriffithphotos