Vice Premieres New Single 'Drag My Heart'

Vice has unveiled his brand new single "Drag My Heart" - available now via Parametric/Atlantic Records. The hypnotic track pairs distorted vocals with a pulsating beat sure to light up dancefloors into the new year.

"Drag My Heart" only adds to of Vice's discography of genre-bending singles, including "Obsession (25/7)" featuring Jon Bellion & KYLE (deemed "a feel-good record that should heat up" by Complex), "Steady 1234" featuring Jasmine Thompson & Skizzy Mars (called "a new level of cool" by NYLON), "Piñata" featuring BIA, Kap G & Justin Quiles (praised by Billboard for it's "distinct sazon") and "Make Up" with Jason Derulo featuring Ava Max (which PAPER declared to be a "bop" with a "mix of sultry and upbeat pop funk"). Boasting nearly 200 million worldwide streams, Vice continues to perform on stage at some of the hottest festivals across the country (including Coachella, Ultra Miami) and holds residencies at Marquee (Las Vegas, New York), LIV Miami, Memoire Boston and more. Keeping his sound fresh and innovative, he has collaborated with a wide variety of artists including Rihanna, Capitol Cities, Linkin Park and Kelly Rowland.

Listen to "Drag My Heart" below.

LIVE:

Dec 14 - New York, NY @ Marquee NY

Dec 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee LV

Dec 31 - San Diego, CA @ Hard Rock San Diego





