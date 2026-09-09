Photos: Vic Mensa to Release INNANETAPE via UnitedMasters

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

GRAMMY-nominated artist, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Vic Mensa has signed a distribution partnership with UnitedMasters, the platform empowering independent artists to own their masters and grow their careers.

Through the partnership, Mensa will release his debut project, INNANETAPE, on streaming services for the first time ever on September 30, followed by a brand-new full-length album in 2027 and a slate of soon-to-be-announced live performances. Fans can pre-save/order the release here.

The agreement marks a new chapter for the Chicago-born artist, who continues to expand his creative footprint beyond music. Alongside new releases, Mensa is building a broader media ecosystem led by The Vic Mensa Show, his new conversational series, alongside his Webby Award-winning The Orange Tree Series, the forthcoming film project Halfrican, and his rapidly growing Substack publication—all under the banner of his media company, ORANJ.

UnitedMasters' global footprint saw significant growth in 2025, with the success of banner artists like BigXthaPlug, FloyyMenor, Veigh, Bay Swag, and Armanii. The signing of Vic Mensa marks a forward-looking strategy for UnitedMasters, following the signing of New Orleans-based hip-hop artist and newest inductee of the 2026 XXL Freshman Class La Reezy just last month, as the company continues to bolster its artist roster both stateside and globally across premium and long form. By prioritizing ownership and creative control, the company empowers artists to scale globally while maintaining independence and shaping the future of music.

Alyssa Castiglia, UnitedMasters Senior Director of A&R/Head of A&R Research, said 'Vic Mensa is a rare artist whose timeless music, multidisciplinary creativity, and commitment to truth make him exactly the kind of visionary UnitedMasters is proud to champion.'

Vic Mensa added 'UnitedMasters is one of the smartest companies in this industry. The ways that they think about connective tissue between seemingly disparate facets of culture and how to leverage that for the artists they work with is truly unique.'

Mensa's solo career began with Straight Up before gaining widespread recognition through INNANETAPE, which quickly brought him international acclaim. He continued his artistic evolution with the release of his debut studio album, The Autobiography (2017), which debuted on the Billboard 200 chart. His 2023 album Victor further cemented his place in hip-hop, while his June 2025 EP sundiata marked his first fully independent project, released exclusively through his own website.

Throughout his career, Mensa has collaborated with some of music's most influential artists, including Kanye West, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, Wyclef Jean, and Skrillex. He's also joined major arena tours including Jay-Z's 4:44 Tour, Justin Bieber's Purpose World Tour, Chance the Rapper's Acid Rap: 10 Years celebration, and What Dreams May Come alongside J. Cole and Wale, with festival highlights including Lollapalooza, SXSW, Coachella, and Wireless Festival.

Mensa's accolades include a GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Rap Song for 'All Day' (2016), two NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song for 'Blue Eyes' (2024) and Outstanding New Artist (2018), an mtvU Woodie Award win for Best Video for 'Down on My Luck' (2015), a Webby Award win for The Orange Tree Series (2026), and the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Award's Community Award (2025). Having expanded his creative pursuits into acting with notable roles in The Chi and Bel-Air, he has also built a reputation as a DJ, performing for major brands and events. In 2022, he founded 93 Boyz, Illinois' first legally Black-owned cannabis brand, and made his curatorial debut with SKIN + MASKS: Decolonizing Art Beyond the Politics of Visibility at Chicago's Kavi Gupta Gallery. His Webby Award-winning Orange Tree Series has reached millions, using storytelling and conversation to engage audiences around culture and community.

About Vic Mensa

Vic Mensa is an acclaimed American musician, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist from Chicago, Illinois. With roots in Ghana, he has built a career that spans music, film, business and advocacy while fostering cultural connections between Africa and the African diaspora. His work includes the acclaimed projects The Autobiography, Victor and sundiata, collaborations with some of music's biggest artists, and entrepreneurial ventures including 93 Boyz. Through music, advocacy and art, Mensa continues to shape meaningful conversations around culture and community building.

About UnitedMasters

UnitedMasters is a software and services platform for independent artists. Through a mix of music distribution services, technology, and artist marketing solutions, UnitedMasters acts as the operating system that enables artists to own their futures. The company fuels the careers of artists like FloyyMenor, Brent Faiyaz, BigXthaPlug, and Grace Carter — and unlike traditional record labels, UnitedMasters artists retain full ownership of their careers and the master recording rights to their music. UnitedMasters connects over 2M+ independent artists on its platform with global brands like ESPN, Diageo, and Coca-Cola.

Photo Credit: Patonya Parker



Photo Credit: Patonya Parker

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...